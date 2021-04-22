These 8 apps can empty your bank account: uninstall them now

They total almost a million downloads, and all of them are infected with dangerous malware: uninstall these apps before it’s too late.

A total of 8 Android apps with malware They have been discovered by McAfee cybersecurity researchers. In total, they accumulate more than 700,000 downloads, and are especially dangerous because of their ability to subscribe users to payment services without your consent.

Initially, the apps were “clean” of virusesSo they had no problem getting through the Google Play Store filters. But once they had managed to sneak into the store, its developers updated apps to introduce malicious code.

“Etinu”, the malware that subscribes you to payment services

To try to go unnoticed, the malware hid in seemingly innocent apps. Among them, it is possible to find photo editing apps, wallpaper apps or keyboards. In total, the apps had almost a million installations. Next, we leave the list with the full name of app packages, which to date have already been removed from the Android application store:

com.studio.keypaper2021com.pip.editor.cameraorg.my.favorites.up.keypapercom.super.color.hairdryercom.ce1ab3.app.photo.editorcom.hit.camera.pipcom.daynight.keyboard.wallpapercom.super.star. ringtones

Despite seeming innocent apps, researchers encourage users to take into account the permissions they request to be able to function. After all, a wallpaper or camera app you should not need access to notifications in order to fulfill your role, and the simple fact of requesting this privilege should make us suspicious.

According to the researchers, once the virus had infected the devices, this was able to take control of notifications of text messages –SMS–, in order to accept purchases not authorized by users. The operation of this malware, named “Etinu”, is similar to that of the dangerous “Joker” virus discovered several months ago.

From McAfee they assure to continue working in collaboration with Google to prevent this type of virus keep sneaking into Google Play and infecting users’ devices. However, they state that it is very likely that more and more malware will appear capable of taking advantage of access privileges to notifications to carry out this type of attack.

