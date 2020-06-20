WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world for many reasons. As such, it is also comprised of one of the largest fighter groups in the world, and these individuals are known to be the best in the business and work hard for a chance to compete in the company.

However, several WWE Superstars have had some issues outside the ring, and some of them have been arrested for engaging in some illegal activities. This has led them to commit some not so serious or serious crimes that have forced them to pay a fine or spend time behind bars.

In any case, WWE has tried to help those with troubled pasts succeed in their business so they can redeem themselves and focus their energy on doing something positive.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 7 biggest WWE Superstars who have criminal records.

7.- Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today, and is by far the meanest WWE Superstar we’ve seen in the ring to date. Lesnar has not only defeated everyone he has met in the ring, but has also sent many of them to the emergency room after their struggles.

Lesnar signed with the company in 2000, and a year later he was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky, as they suspected he had a large amount of anabolic steroids. However, the charges were dropped as the recovered substances were found to be legal growth hormones and he was released on a clean record.

The Incarnate Beast is known for hunting beasts himself

A decade later in 2011, Lesnar was charged with hunting law violations during a trip to Alberta in late 2010. Lesnar is known to be an avid hunter and his love of hunting got him into trouble.

The two charges against him were dropped, but Lesnar pleaded guilty to one charge of mislabeling an animal. This led The Beast to pay a $ 1,725 ​​fine and received a six-month hunting suspension for the crime.

6.- William Regal

In 2000 WWE signed an individual who would become one of the best international fighters of his time. William Regal competed in some fights for WWE from the start before being named the company’s on-screen commissioner.

During his time in the ring, Regal won several championships, including the WWE Hardcore Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE European Championship.

Known for his on-screen heelish antics and extremely good demeanor (except for some serious substance abuse issues in the past), Regal ran into some issues during a flight from Japan to the United States. According to Regal’s autobiography, Walking a Golden Mile (p.173-174), the WWE Superstar got drunk on the flight and went to urinate, but didn’t shut the door behind him. A stewardess approached him to close the door, but Regal turned around at the wrong time and ended up urinating on the stewardess.

NXT CEO doesn’t remember the incident

Regal claims he was so drunk that he does not remember the incident and only remembers waking up in a cell in Anchorage, Alaska.

Today, Regal is one of the geniuses behind WWE NXT and serves as the brand’s General Manager, where he has helped the company develop some of the best talent in the world.

5.- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is arguably the biggest name in the wrestling industry today. Although he is not the most decorated WWE superstar in history, his character and charisma made him the most important name in the industry during its heyday.

Famous for being an antihero, Stone Cold had several rivalries that are remembered to this day and inspire the younger generation.

However, outside of the ring, Austin has not always been a model citizen. In June 2002, Austin’s then-wife Debra Marshall complained to police after the rattlesnake hit her at her home. Austin was arrested a couple of months later and received twelve months of probation and a $ 1,000 fine, in addition to being asked to perform 80 hours of community service.

The rattlesnake has had domestic problems

That was not all, as Austin was called back by police in March 2004 after his girlfriend, Tess Broussard, complained that Austin had allegedly assaulted her. This time no arrests were made and no charges were filed in the case.

Austin remains one of the biggest icons in WWE today even though he makes sporadic appearances and does not compete.

4.- Matt Hardy

The owner of The Hardy Compound is known for creating the best characters that have kept the WWE Universe and the rest of the wrestling industry entertained for nearly two decades. Along with his brother Jeff, Matt Hardy has managed to become one of the biggest names in wrestling and is best known for his work as a team wrestler.

The unfortunate thing is that both brothers have had drinking problems that have put them in trouble with the law, especially when it comes to driving under the influence (DUI).

In addition to that, Matt also had some domestic disputes as in early 2014, he ended up fighting with his wife Reby Sky during the couple’s stay at a motel in Virginia.

Former WWE tag team champion tries to stay in everyone’s good books

While not many details are available, the two got into a physical fight after that, leading to both parties involved suffering some bruising on their faces.

According to the 911 call made, the operator was told that a guest was being “beaten.” The husband and wife were arrested by the police and later released.

Fortunately, the WWE Superstar has managed to repair his ties to his wife and the couple welcomed their son Maxel to the world in June 2015. Matt remains a huge draw in the world of wrestling today and has joined AEW after another successful career in WWE.

3.- Randy Orton

Randy Orton is arguably the best heel in WWE right now and one of the best fighters of his generation. He will likely go down in the history books as one of the most successful WWE fighters of all time and his legacy will continue forever.

The 13-time World Champion recently turned 40, and it looks like he has another 10 years left that could help him become the most decorated WWE Superstar in history.

While Orton joined WWE at a very young age, he enlisted with the United States Marines. After graduating from high school at age 18. Orton did not last as long as part of the Marine Corps as he was discharged after misconduct in 1999.

Orton was terminated for going to AWOL on more than one occasion and for disobeying the order of a commanding officer.

Randy Orton managed to succeed in WWE

The Viper was tried by the Uniform Code of Military Justice and was sentenced under a special court-martial. He was then forced to spend more than a month in the dungeon at Camp Pendleton.

Orton joined WWE in 2001 and ended up being the youngest heavyweight world champion in company history at the age of 24.

2.- Booker T

Booker T is the most successful African American wrestler of all time and, after his incredible time at WCW, he joined WWE and became even more successful during his time at the company.

The WWE Hall of Fame member applied for his release from the company in 2007, which was awarded shortly thereafter, and continued to work on other wrestling promotions before retiring. Booker T is now back on the company payroll and has been doing a great job in the comments and as a company analyst.

Booker, however, did not have an easy life from the start and became involved in some criminal activities that led to his arrest just two years before making his wrestling debut.

Booker had a difficult time before joining WCW and WWE

Booker attempted to rob a Wendy store with three colleagues in 1987 while wearing the restaurant uniform. He was arrested during the robbery and pleaded guilty in December 1987 to two robbery charges that led to a five-year prison sentence.

Booker was released after turning 19 months before being released on parole. Fortunately, he ended up on the right track and joined the world of wrestling.

1.- MVP

Montel Vontavious Porter joined WWE in 2005 and had a different and interesting ‘character that made him a great name in the middle of the bill. MVP won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Matt Hardy once, while twice becoming champion of the United States during his initial career that spanned more than five years.

While MVP made sporadic appearances in WWE after 2010, he returned for a full career with the company in 2020. It will be interesting to see how long MVP continues to fight, and whether he will be able to raise new stars before hanging up his boots.

According to what the MVP himself said, he had a difficult childhood that almost destroyed his life. At 12, he joined a street gang that left him in juvenile detention for six months after a robbery.

Later, he was forced to serve a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence after participating in armed robbery and kidnapping. His original sentence was 18 years, but he was released from prison early due to his good conduct.

Vince McMahon decided to give WWP a chance at WWE

Fortunately, the WWE Superstar saw the light of day and rose above all else to join WWE and become a big name in the wrestling business.

MVP still has trouble traveling for work, as he is banned from entering some countries due to his criminal record. The Superstar has revealed that she is not allowed to travel to Japan and that she has to do a lot of legal paperwork when going to Canada.

