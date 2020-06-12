We are going to show you an external hard drive that has a capacity of 6 TB of storage, and that you can find right now on Amazon reduced to almost half of its original price. And this leaves it at a point where it is extremely worth buying, as it offers storage that may be enough to store a lifetime.

This offer is available on Amazon for a limited time, so if you’re interested, you should take a look and make up your mind before the price returns to its normal state. Of course, with almost 50% discount, there is not much that can be said against of this device.

Get this 6TB hard drive discounted at almost half its price

Today Amazon has one of those bargains that we love so much, and this is this Western Digital My Cloud 6 TB reduced to half its price, with a price that has stayed at the all-time low and that it should not be wasted, because it is the best thing that you are going to see.

This is a NAS network storage disk, which It can be configured extremely easily from the mobile, and that will allow you to access your files from any device, even if you are not at home, from the company’s website. Although, if you don’t want to, you can use them as a regular hard drive via USB.

On the other hand, if you decide to use its virtues online, you can also make a backup of both your videos and photos on the phone and on the computer, which is extremely useful to have all your important files well organized and stored on this hard drive.

East It weighs 1.1 kg, and features a USB Type A 3.0 connection and an Ethernet connection which will allow us to connect it to the network. Its transfer speed reaches 625 GB per second, and it is available in white and gray colors, so you can decide which one you prefer.

