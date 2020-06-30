It is no longer a secret that the stories within the fight have a script and structure and of course plans prepared in advance. While the action within the ringes is genuine, the results of the struggles that take place are predetermined according to the plans of the story, and depending on importance. But that doesn’t mean that wins and losses don’t matter. In a company like WWE, where the cast of superstars is so large, everyone is just looking for a push. In short, victories are important when it comes to your development as a superstar, that’s why many want to have a balanced number.

There have been many incidents of WWE superstars who have refused to lose fights to maintain their credibility. But to the contrary, there have been times when certain WWE Superstars refused to win a fight despite the fact that the WWE creative team and Vince McMahon wanted them to. And the big question would be, why would someone do that?

For this reason we will see here a compilation of 5 fighters who refused to lose.

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg – WWE Survivor Series 2016

Goldberg squashes Brock Lesnar in less then 5mins. #whosnext #SurvivorSeries

Starting with a big surprise: Brock Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ does not have a great reputation among the WWE Universe. Among other examples, he has been criticized for winning the WWE championship and then failing to defend it, as well as for not having helped propel the younger superstars.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar refused to win his fight against Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016, which was the latter’s return to WWE during a long absence. The entire fight was organized to promote the WWE 2K17 game and the plan was for Lesnar to win and avenge his WrestleMania XX loss to the WCW icon.

While many expected Brock Lesnar to win heads-up, what happened at Survivor Series surprised everyone as Goldberg crushed Lesnar in just under 90 seconds. Interestingly, it was supposedly Brock Lesnar who convinced WWE to change the plans as he saw the rivalry money continue beyond Survivor Series.

Relive ALL of @BrockLesnar and @ Goldberg's EPIC showdowns!

As a result, what was supposed to be a single fight for Goldberg spread to multiple appearances. Goldberg entered the Royal Rumble 2017, then won the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017, before losing the title to Brock Lesnar in his long-awaited third match at WrestleMania 33. Lesnar’s refusal to beat Goldberg as originally planned helped WWE to generate millions of income.

Edge vs The Undertaker – WWE WrestleMania 24

Today’s match of the day is Undertaker vs Edge from WrestleMania 24!

Today's match of the day is Undertaker vs Edge from WrestleMania 24!

What's your favorite Undertaker match ever?

WWE let Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s inviting streak at WrestleMania 30, in one of the most controversial decisions in WWE history, with many fans still unhappy with it. However, long before Lesnar’s victory, WWE had wanted Edge to be the one to break the streak at WrestleMania 24.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, The Undertaker’s wife and WWE Superstar Michelle McCool revealed that the ‘Category R Superstar’ refused to do that.

“I remember a few years earlier at WrestleMania [24] versus Edge, they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that really was like ”That doesn’t make sense. I do not want to do that. Why should I do that? ‘The fans already love him. What will Edge do? “

The reaction to @BrockLesnar breaking The Undertaker's winning streak (21-0) at # WrestleMania30

After seeing his streak accumulated over so many years, it was obviously difficult to see Brock Lesnar end it. However, the Undertaker himself has admitted that he felt the day would always come for him to lose, suggesting that his eventual defeat would help WWE do bigger business in the future.

There is no denying the impact his victory over The Undertaker had on Brock Lesnar’s career. It solidified it as one of the company’s biggest draws, and victory remains something Paul Heyman mentions into the microphone to this day, about six years later!

Given that Edge was forced to walk almost a decade out of the ring due to neck injuries in 2011, it is doubtful that he would have earned as much breaking the streak as Brock Lesnar did. It is probably best that Edge argued against what was originally planned.

JBL vs Chavo Guerrero – WWE RAW

11 years ago Today, The Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show on # RAW # RIPEddie

Eddie Guerrero’s untimely death in November 2005 was one of the saddest days in WWE history. To honor his legacy and contribution to the industry, WWE celebrated Guerrero’s life with tribute episodes from RAW and SmackDown in the days following his death. The entire locker room was shocked, but one person who was naturally deeply affected was Eddie’s cousin, Chavo Guerrero.

WWE Hall of Fame member JBL requested to face Chavo in the SmackDown tribute episode. Despite being a main-card-level superstar at the time, JBL absolutely refused to take the victory, insisting that Guerrero should win the fight.

Chavo revealed the following about his match with JBL on WWE SmackDown’s tribute to Eddie Guerrero:

“All that day I was stunned. I don’t really remember much. I just really remember who was there to be honest. It was like an out-of-body experience. I remember being asked if I wanted to work. They said, “You can go home now if you want.” I said, “No, no. I want to work. I have to work on this day. ” JBL came up and said: “I want to work with Chavo.” He may have released someone’s leash and he had already been the champion and he had been who he was. He said: “I want to work with Chavo.” So I said, “Ok, let’s do it.” He was the one who said, “I’m going to give you victory.” I was like, “No, no, no, no, no. Absolutely not.” He said, “I absolutely will.” We just had an idea, but we really got into the fight with just that idea. “

The day Eddie Guerrero died was the we all lost family!

It was the right decision and a great way for both JBL and Chavo to honor the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

Shawn Michaels vs Chris Jericho – No Mercy 2008

WWE Hall of Fame member Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be one of the best ring workers in history. Having had several iconic fights, Michaels has made a big name for himself in the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Among those classic fights was their heated rivalry with Chris Jericho in 2008. The two met at No Mercy in a Ladder Match for that year’s World Heavyweight Championship. While Michaels was originally slated to win the fight, he refused to do so, knowing that he was nearing the end of his career and did not need a new title reign to cement his legacy. Michaels also wanted to return Jericho a high-profile victory, having defeated him at WrestleMania 19.

Next week at #FyterFest #LeChampion @IAmJericho will be on commentary calling the action!

After retiring in 2010, Shawn Michaels continues to make special appearances for WWE and also participates as a right-hand man in NXT alongside Triple H. Chris Jericho, on the other hand, joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has proven to be one of the best. fighters in business, even at the age of 49.

Michaels knew that Jericho could be a long-term world champion when he refused to beat the Canadian in 2008. Jericho has proven he was right in the years that followed.

Curt Hawkins refused to end his losing streak

Curt Hawkins "Losing Streak" Authentic T-Shirt

The final place in this compilation is a man who made losing a fight so popular that the WWE Universe came to enjoy watching him lose. Yes, we are talking about Curt Hawkins, whose losing streak in WWE could never be interrupted by anyone in the future.

Curt Hawkins returned to WWE in 2016, and while it looked like WWE might give him a boost as a stellar superstar, the opposite happened as he continued to lose fights continuously. Speaking to Sam Roberts Podcast, Hawkins revealed an occasion when he begged WWE to let him lose his fight.

“My top priority is always to do my best, in whatever situation I have been placed in. I’ve always tried to do my best, whatever the fight I’m in, I try to steal the show from who I am. ” allowing to do … What really sparked it all was that there was an article online saying Curt Hawkins had just lost his 100th fight uninterrupted. I don’t think I’m going to shoot anyone else, but most of my colleagues would be upset about that sort of thing. “There have been times since that article when I had struggles; In particular, I had a game in the main event against Heath Slater that was supposed to win, but I thought, wait, wait, no, please, no. This could be something. There is no point in ending this story in the main event. Who begs to lose fights? However, I literally did that, where I said I couldn’t win fights, and they were great about it. First of all, they told me that I did a good job and that I am going to win a fight. But I was like, no, you don’t get it. “

Yeeeeesssss #WrestleMania #AndNew Curt Hawkins' losing streak is over!

The streak ended at 269 matches lost, and Hawkins finally ended it at WrestleMania 35 when he won the tag team championship with Zack Ryder, which was certainly much better than taking the Main Event victory!

