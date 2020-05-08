When we think of games with high difficulty, we generally resort to names like Dark Souls or any other work related to From Software. The games from the Japanese studio are currently the ones with the most challenges, even for the most skilled player. The truth is that Hidetaka Miyazaki’s works drink in part from the difficulty that we were already in 90’s video games.

Speaking of the 90s, even today there are many players who are still trying to overcome several games from the considered golden decade of the industry. Battletoads It is one of the most recurring games in this regard, being able to despair the most patient. Rare’s platforms require reflexes out of the ordinary, as well as perfect timing when hitting enemies or avoiding obstacles.

Super Ghouls n’Ghosts It is another work of maximum demand: despite the fact that its name sounds to almost all players, very few are those who end up completing it. Our character had a tiny life bar compared to that of many enemies, to which we also had to add traps and monsters everywhere with each step we took.

Crash Bandicoot | Naughty dog

A graphic adventure with high levels of difficulty? It may not be something new, but Myst took it to another level. This iconic franchise demonstrated that even games that don’t require reflex or jumping skills can also be challenging. Your puzzles and puzzles they left generations stuck in his settings that demanded the most absolute logic and patience.

PlayStation was also not spared from having challenges that very few would endure today, and one of them has a name and surname: Crash Bandicoot. Under that adorable and friendly face, the mascot of the first Sony console left us with complicated control and levels to get us out of our boxes. His remake for PS4 does not escape being an adventure that not everyone will be able to complete.

Disney games for Super nintendo and SEGA Megadrive They are works well remembered for their visual style, but also for their insufferable difficulty. Keep in mind that we are really talking about short games in duration, so raising the challenge was an artificial way to extend the longevity of the product. Its creators got out of hand with The Lion King, especially with that nightmarish scene of monkeys.