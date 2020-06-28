WWE has a team of over 20 writers and a creative chief, Bruce Prichard, for RAW and SmackDown, but most of the struggles and stories we see on WWE television have to be approved by Vince McMahon before they hit the air.

In recent years, WWE Superstars have been able to connect with fans on a personal level like never before thanks to social media, media interviews, and podcasts.

Not only has this allowed WWE men and women to create fan bases outside of their on-screen characters, but it also means that we hear more backstage stories about Vince McMahon than in any other era of the Sports Show giant.

In 2018, for example, a ‘WWE 24’ documentary on the WWE Network showed Vince McMahon telling Seth Rollins that he should be proud of the way he wrestles WrestleMania 33 against Triple H.

However, Rollins also revealed in 2019 that Vince McMahon once ordered him to redo a fight because he did not believe the former Shield member was carrying out his orders correctly.

Let’s look at all the details behind that story, plus four others, as we take a look at five WWE matches that Vince McMahon didn’t like.

Vince McMahon Hate Jerry Lawler vs. Michael Cole

Vince McMahon did not like Michael Cole’s rivalry against Jerry Lawler, who Cole said described it as “the worst thing I’ve seen in 60 years.”

The two WWE commentators each faced one match at WrestleMania 27 in a matchup that lasted a total of 14 minutes, making it the fourth-longest matchup on the poster that had a total of 10 matchups on its main poster. .

Steve Austin added stellar power as a special guest referee, but even he couldn’t stop Cole’s victory at WrestleMania from being seen as more than a disappointment.

Cole explained on the Corey Graves After The Bell podcast in 2020 that Vince McMahon was not overly satisfied with his performance:

“They took me out of there, it was a bloody mess. As I was going to the back, I walked, and I thought, ‘Man, I thought that was pretty good.’ So I go backstage and look at Vince, and Vince looks at me and he says, “That’s the worst thing I’ve witnessed in sixty years.” So, that was my WrestleMania fight, but the check was cashed and I’m still undefeated! “

Despite WrestleMania’s disastrous heads-up, Cole and Lawler faced off in Extreme Rules and Over The Limit in the two pay-per-views that followed ‘Mania.

Kofin Kingston vs Seth Rollins (SmackDown June 20, 2014)

Seth Rollins emerged as one of Vince McMahon’s best solo superstars in 2014 when he parted ways with The Shield and won the Money in the Bank briefcase just four weeks later.

Among those important moments, Rollins defeated Kofi Kingston in a relatively meaningless three-minute fight on an episode of SmackDown in June 2014.

Unfortunately for the former Shield member, no fight makes sense in Vince McMahon’s eyes, and the WWE President was furious when both Superstars returned to the backstage after their match.

Vince was furious at that! he told me: ‘Come here!’ And he yells at me, and says, ‘If you’re going to be my boy, you’re going to be my boy, and this isn’t what I want! “

As it turned out, Vince McMahon did not like the number of punches Rollins allowed Kingston to have in the short fight, so he ordered both men to be in front of the same audience again to record the fight again.

Rollins said he was “so angry and embarrassed,” but let him know that it’s okay to make mistakes in WWE, as long as he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

Vince McMahon didn’t like the Ultimate Deletion

Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt in an Ultimate Deletion match in the WWE RAW main event in March 2018. The match was widely considered a success, especially among fans on social media, but it seems Vince McMahon didn’t feel the same way. .

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho in 2020, Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon admitted to members of the WWE production team that he “didn’t get it” and questioned how many viewers would be watching to watch the final segment.

“He saw it at the production meeting and some people there had already seen it. After he finished, everyone applauded and stood up, and he was looking around and said to a couple of people, “I don’t get it, I just … I don’t get it.” If it works well, and bringing ratings, then it’s fine, but I really don’t get it. ” I think he said that. “

The Ultimate Deletion fight ended up garnering over three million viewers in the last hour of RAW, while the trend continued on social media for four hours after the matchup was over.

WWE released merchandise based on the fight, but it turned out to be the only one Hardy made during his time at the company.

Rynho vs Tajiri (2003)

In 2003 Vince McMahon temporarily decided that he would attend live WWE events in the same way that he oversees the production of RAW and SmackDown weekly.

Before a particular show, he told Rhyno that he couldn’t afford to make mistakes in his fight against Tajiri, while a producer advised the ECW legend to annoy fans even more if they sang “Bored! Bored!” anywhere in the fight.

Sadly for Rhyno, he took the producer’s advice and kept Tajiri in a submissive motion when the cries of “Bored!” Started. This led Vince McMahon out of the script by walking into the ring before sending both Superstars to the back.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Rhyno spoke about Vince McMahon because he did not like his fight against Tajiri. He also revealed that the WWE President increased his pay for the show, supposedly to compensate him for embarrassing him in front of a live audience.

“In the long run, I have nothing personal against [Vince McMahon]. Hello, it is your company. Actually, the funny thing is, I think after he realized it was a shitty move, he would never admit it, but my paycheck was really good that day. “

Vince McMahon told Rhyno after the show that the producer who gave him the advice “shouldn’t be a very smart guy.”

Vince Hate Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33

The most famous example that Vince McMahon did not like a fight was at WrestleMania 33 when he made it clear to Kevin Owens that he did not enjoy his encounter with Chris Jericho.

In Owens’ WWE 365 ”documentary on WWE Netwprk, cameras showed the Canadian superstar trying to speak to Vince McMahon in the backstage area immediately after their fight.

Owens said, “Did we do it right?” to the WWE President, who simply replied: “No.”

The second half of the documentary of the former Universal Champion focused largely on his struggles to regain his confidence after that Vince McMahon comment.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes in 2019, Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon told Owens that the match “was one of the worst in WrestleMania history.”

“I think it was a great game? No. I think it was the worst fight in WrestleMania history? Absolutely not. In general, it was very difficult to organize a fight that lived up to the expectations of the heads up. ”

Vince McMahon must still have trusted Owens after the WrestleMania match, as he allowed his superstar to attack him on a SmackDown episode five months after the Showcase of the Immortals.

What do you think of what McMahon thinks of these struggles? Leave your opinion in the comments section.

