These statistics help make better purchases and take better care of your car, however some engines clearly last longer than others.

Cars are an essential part in the life of most people, although we do not own a vehicle, we have had the need to use one.

Cars and their functionality are an important part of human life

It is important to be able to trust your car and its performance. In the history of the automotive industry, there have been good engines, but also really horrible ones, full of problems and malfunctions.

Every year, the nonprofit publication known as Consumer Report (CR) sends a questionnaire to its most loyal members to find out what problems or failures they have had with their vehicles in the past. This year the list with the cars that had the greater probability of some type of failure in the engine, the cylinder head gasket and the transmission has already come out.

Here are five of the cars most likely to require a total engine rebuild according to CR.

1.- Audi A4 2009 – 2010

Mileage when failures regularly start: 107,000 – 153,000

Alternative cars without this problem: 08-09 Lexus ES or 08-10 Infiniti G

2.- Ford F-350 2008

Mileage when failures regularly start: 65,000 – 119,000

Engine: 6.4 Liters turbo-diesel

3.- Chrysler PT Cruiser 2001

Mileage when faults regularly start: 102,500 – 133,000

Alternative cars without this problem: 03-04 Toyota Matrix

4.-Mini Cooper / Clubman 2008

Mileage when faults regularly start: 122,000 – 129,500

Alternative cars without this problem: 2008 Mazda 3

5.- Chevrolet Equinox / GMC Terrain 2010

Mileage when faults regularly start: 84,500 – 108,500

Alternative cars without this problem: 08-10 Honda CR-V 08-10 RAV4

It should be remembered that proper and timely maintenance always helps extend the life of an engine. These statistics help you make better purchases and take better care of your car, but some engines clearly last longer than others.

***

It may interest you:

.