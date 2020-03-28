Almost all of these manufacturers have low scores on consumer satisfaction.

The year 2019 was a very low one in vehicle sales. All the models had a drop in their sales, but there are some that led the low sales or that were replaced by an SUV.

Only 17 million vehicles were sold in the United States in 2019, which is the lowest year of sales since 2014.

GoodCarBadCar made a list of vehicles that experienced the highest percentage decline in sales between 2015 and 2019.

Many of the vehicles on this list are slowly being phased out after failing to reach American car buyers, likely due in part to bad reviews.

These 5 cars have very low demand and can disappear very quickly.

Dodge Dart

Total cars sold in 2019: 16

Photo: Dodge

Jeep patriot

Total cars sold in 2019: 27

Photo: Jeep Media

Chrysler 200

Total cars sold in 2019: 48

Photo: Chrysler

Volkswagen CC

Total cars sold in 2019: 58

Photo: VW

Volkswagen Touareg

Total cars sold in 2019: 160

Photo: VW

The current GoodCarBadCar list has the 25 best-selling cars from 2015 to 2019, here we only present the 5 most poorly sold.

The market in the United States is kept away from these cars not only by failures in a model, but also by general problems with the automaker, since almost all these manufacturers have low scores in consumer satisfaction.

