These 5 Android TVs will give your old-fashioned TV a new life

Netflix, HBO, Disney +, DAZN … the best applications come to your TV with these devices.

Is your television outdated? Did you buy a Smart TV that is not as smart as you imagined? In this selection you will find some of the Android TV most recommended. Any of these devices can be your salvation, and they are tremendously simple to use.

Xiaomi Mi Box S: Xiaomi’s Mi Box S may be the perfect tool to give you a new life to your TV. It’s compatible with 4K content And it comes with Google Assistant so you don’t even have to touch the remote. Connect it to your TV and its version of Android 8.1 will take care of everything. You will be able to enjoy Netflix, Youtube Y many other applications.

Nvidia SHIELD TV Pro: it comes alongside one of Nvidia’s powerful processors, which does 25% faster than its predecessor. You will enjoy 4K content on your television, which will also become a Gaming PC. You can save games in the cloud, even take advantage of them on other devices.

Nokia TV Box: Nokia device will convert any TV on a Smart TV with Android 10. It could not be otherwise, you will have your favorite applications a few buttons away. In addition, it arrives with an ergonomic bluetooth remote control with voice search and backlit buttons.

Engel EN1015K: turn your TV into a Smart TV with Android TV 9.0 and access applications such as Google Play, Netflix, HBO, DAZN, Movistar +, Spotify, Disney + and many others. Supports resolution 4K and 60 fps. Accompanies him a remote with dedicated buttons, you won’t even have to think too much.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: this little device will allow you add Android TV to any TV with HDMI connection that you have at home. Enjoy the best applications, like Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many others. Give your old TV a new life without paying too much.

