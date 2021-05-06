These 3 wireless earbuds are cheap alternatives to AirPods

Don’t pay too much and get yourself some good wireless headphones.

You do not need a large outlay to enjoy the wireless music. Not enough for AirPods or other top-notch headphones? Don’t worry, these are 3 cheap wireless headphones with which you can always carry the music with you. In addition, they promise a more than decent sound quality.

realme Buds Air 2: arrive with a weight of just 4 grams Y IPX5 certification, which will keep them protected from splashes. On the other hand, they promise about 4 hours of autonomy expandable up to 25 hours with the help of its case. They even enjoy touch controls Y Noise Cancellation.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: Xiaomi’s wireless earphones arrive with a small case in which you can store them, also charge them. They have a minimalist and attractive design, marked by that white color that we see so much in the Chinese firm. Are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, have touch controls and they promise great sound quality.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2: we find a simple design reminiscent of Apple AirPods, along with a small charging case. In addition, you can control playback and activate Google Assistant thanks to its touch controls. 3 hours of music is what its battery promises, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case.

