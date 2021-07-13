These 3 Incredibly Refreshing Fruit Snacks Scream Summer

Fact: Snacks are never not in season. But come summer, the craveworthy category is ripe with fruit-filled possibilities. Cheese, you’ll always have a special place in our hearts, and on our burgers — but peak-season produces is fleeting. Fortunately, ALDI has allllll the fresh, organic fruit to make warm-weather snacks a reality at an affordable price. In fact, you can get all the ingredients for these recipes there.

Whether you want something boozy, healthy, or juicy and spicy, we’ve got options — stupid-easy, crazy-delicious options. Pour yourself a glass of this Petit Coconut Wine Specialty (it’s delicious!) And let’s get to prepping. Any one of these fruit snacks will be a hit at your next summer hang, and don’t be surprised when your friends ask you to make it again (and again).

Coconut-Lime Colada Pops

Yields: 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 12 hours 10 minutes

Add lime juice, pineapple, wine, coconut milk, and agave nectar to a blender and purée until smooth and well blended, about 40 seconds. Stir in lime zest and distribute evenly into ice pop molds, leaving about 1 cm from the top. Carefully insert ice pop sticks per mold instructions and freeze for at least 12 hours.

Mediterranean Peach Sauce

Yields: about 1 ¾ cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Dice peach into ½-inch cubes and transfer to a medium bowl. Add lemon juice, minced jalapeños, diced red bell pepper, sea salt, cumin, oregano, parsley, and ground pepper and mix well. Refrigerate, uncovered to allow ingredients to marinate and infuse for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from fridge and stir in olive oil. Layer hummus and then salsa in bowl. Top with chopped almonds and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Season with more salt and pepper and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, if so desired, and serve with pita chips or naan.

Grilled Watermelon with Chili-Lime Dipping Salt

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Zest lime onto a plate, gently tapping into an even-ish layer and set aside to slightly dry out. Reserve the remainder of the lime for serving.

Heat grill pan on medium-high. While the pan heats, prep the watermelon by cutting into wedges, keeping the thickness at 1 to 1 ½-inches thick. This will ensure the pieces are sturdy enough to withstand the heat. When the grill pan starts to smoke, place watermelon pieces on each side for just under one minute or until slightly charred but not softened. Transfer to a plate to slightly cool.

Transfer lime zest to a small bowl and stir in cayenne, salt, chili powder, garlic powder, and sugar. Sprinkle onto grilled watermelon and serve with a squeeze of fresh lime. Keep extra on the side for more dipping.

Photographer: Chelsie Craig, Prop Stylist: Nicole Louie