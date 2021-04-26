These 3 Altcoins on Binance Smart Chain Could Soar, Says Lark Davis

Compartir

Popular crypto YouTuber Lark Davis talked about Binance Smart Chain (BSC), many opportunities for investors. With its low fees and fast transactions, Davis believes that this ecosystem provides the kind of experience that people want.

BSC’s flagship product PancakeSwap (CAKE) has given its competitor a run for its money and even managed to “outshine Ethereum” in terms of transaction volume, according to Davis. The analyst cited data from DappRadar claiming that BSC outperformed Ethereum on this metric, at least over a 24-hour period.

Source: DappRadar

PancakeSwap experienced a large number of users over the past week and ran into some issues due to high congestion. Davis said:

Binance Smart Chain reached an all-time high of 8.5 million transactions. I think it’s pretty obvious what we’re looking at here. People want exposure, they want to get into DeFi. They want to get into crypto and use the different products.

The analyst reiterated the disadvantages of Ethereum and the large number of users that have been discounted from the platform. When it comes to adoption, the “numbers speak for themselves.” PancakeSwap’s native token trading volume sits at $ 1.1 billion on the daily chart. Ethereum DEX Uniswap records a similar number, but has lagged behind its competitor. David added:

I suspect that we will continue to see Pancakeswap rising up the charts and becoming an increasingly prominent decentralized exchange. The users are there. The daily volume is there. Only the market cap is slightly behind compared to Uniswap, which only produces half the daily volume at the moment.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) expansion and new opportunities

This ecosystem is anything but static and will enter other crypto trends such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). To do this, they will launch BSC Station to allow users to auction these assets for a “broad” audience. The platform will also integrate a BSC Swap function alongside the NFTs.

This development will be supported by Morningstar Ventures, NGC, BSCPad, x21, and many others. Its growth could have a positive impact on PancakeSwap (CAKE) and the other projects on Davis’ list, Refinable (FINE) and Smoothy Finance (SMTY).

Refinable seeks to take advantage of the nascent period of NFT. Davis believes this project could “get a good market share.” The platform is supported by Mr. Beast, a YouTuber with 60.4 million subscribers, in cooperation with Binance.

The platform’s native FINE token will empower its holders, the creators of NFTs operating on Refinable. For example, FINE holders can increase royalties and the distribution of an asset and participate in the governance model.

Davis’ second project, Smoothy Finance (SMTY) is also doing “serious stuff.” Users can take advantage of its 0-slip swap feature to trade different currencies pegged to the dollar. Davis added:

(…) This is the infrastructure that really allows DeFi to run smoothly for people. Let it be a good user experience where you are not crushed by fees, you are not crushed by slides and therefore this type of product really allows users to have a pleasant user experience.

Binance’s native BNB token is trading at $ 500 moving sideways on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, BNB has a loss of 3.1% and a gain of 113% respectively.

BNB moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: BNBUSDT Tradingview