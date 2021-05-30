These 24 US states are ending unemployment benefits early

The weekly report on initial claims for unemployment benefits, due out Thursday, is likely to show claims have fallen for the fourth week in a row.

Miami World / telemundo51

24 states, all with Republican governors, said they will withdraw additional pandemic-related unemployment benefits before the federal expiration of the additional $ 300 per week in September. The first of those early recalls begins June 12 in the states of Iowa, Mississippi, Alaska and Montana.

Governors say the extended benefits incentivize workers to stay home, providing unnecessary financial protection.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan said that “it appears that politics, rather than economics, is driving decisions regarding early program cuts,” as some states that withdraw benefits early are states with the lowest levels of unemployment. (South Dakota, Montana, Utah, Ohio).

Plus, the benefits can boost consumer spending and help local businesses grow, said David Cooper of the Institute for Economic Policy. “By cutting these programs … the governors are weakening the potential economic growth of their states.”

The unemployment rate currently stands at 6.1%, after hovering around 3.5% before the pandemic, the lowest level in half a century. The latest unemployment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 9.8 million people are still actively looking for work.

“We are still coming out of an economic collapse that cost us 22 million jobs,” President Joe Biden said earlier this month, after a disappointing employment report showed that only 266,000 people had found work in April, in compared to estimates of up to 2 million people.

States that they are ending benefits early, and when they end:

Alabama (June 19): https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/05/governor-kay-ivey-announces-end-of-participation-in-all-federal-pandemic-unemployment-compensation-programs/ Alaska (June 12): https://labor.alaska.gov/news/2021/news21-16.htm#:~:text=JUNEAU%2C%20Alaska%20%E2%80%94%20Alaska%20Department%20of , benefit% 20on% 20June% 2012% 2C% 202021.Arizona (July 10): https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/05/governor-ducey-announces-arizona-back-workArkansas (June 26) : https://governor.arkansas.gov/news-media/press-releases/arkansas-to-opt-out-of-federal-supplemental-unemployment-programFlorida (June 26): https://www.floridajobs.org / news-center / DEO-Press / 2021/05/24 / florida-department-of-economic-opportunity-announces-florida-s-withdrawal-from-federal-pandemic-unemployment-compensation-programGeorgia (June 26): https : //gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-05-13/governor-kemp-state-labor-commissioner-announce-economic-recovery-planIdaho (June 19): https://gov.idaho.gov / pressrelease / its-time-to-get-back-to-work-gov-little-ends-idahos-participation-in-all-federal-pandemic-unemployment-compensation-programs / Indiana (June19): https://events.in .gov / event / indiana_will_end_federal_pandemic_unemployment_benefits? utm_campaign = widget & utm_medium = widget & utm_source = State + of + IndianaIowa (June 12): https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/IACIO/bulletins/2d89ce5Mississippi (Junetwitter.com): https://twitter.com / tatereeves / status / 1391852962025201665Missouri (June 12): https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-announces-missouri-end-all-federal-pandemic-relatedMontana (June 27): https : //dli.mt.gov/_news-events/2021/05/mt-rtw-bonusesNebraska (June 19): https://www.dol.nebraska.gov/PressRelease/Details/247New Hampshire (June 19): https://www.governor.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt336/files/documents/20210518-walsh-letter.pdf North Dakota (June 19): https://www.governor.nd.gov/news / north-dakota-restore-pre-pandemic-unemployment-programs-address-statewide-workf orce-shortageOhio (June 26): https://twitter.com/GovMikeDeWine/status/1392908651560587267Oklahoma (June 26): https://www.governor.ok.gov/articles/press_releases/governor-kevin-stitt–oesc- executive-director-zumwSouth Carolina (June 30): https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/5-6-21%20Gov%20McMaster%20to%20Dir%20Ellzey%20re%20Federal%20UI % 20benefit% 20termination.pdf South Dakota (June 26): https://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=28056Tennessee (July 3): https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2021/ 11/5 / gov – lee-pushes-return-to-work – economic-recovery.html Texas (June 26): https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-announces-end-to- federal-pandemic-related-unemployment-benefits Utah (June 26): https://jobs.utah.gov/covid19/feduistimfaq.pdf West Virginia (June 19): https://workforcewv.org/workforce/entry/west-virginia -to-end-participation-in-federal-supplemental-unemployment-benefit-program Wyoming (June 19): https://governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases/2021-news-rele aces / governor-gordon-withdraws-wyoming-from-covid-era-unemployment-programs