These 2 Xiaomi phones have overtaken Samsung and are already the best-selling Android in the world

Xiaomi has managed to place two of its cheapest phones in the top 10 of the world’s best-selling smartphones.

The latest report by CounterPoint Research reflects how Xiaomi has managed to surpass Samsung in the ranking of the world’s best-selling smartphones for the month of January 2021.

A) Yes, two of the cheapest Xiaomi smartphones as are the Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A have managed to become the best-selling Android phones, leaving the popular Samsung Galaxy A51 out of the top.

The Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A are already the two best-selling Android phones in the world

The ranking, consisting of ten different terminals, is clearly starring Manzana. There is a total of six iPhone modelsThe iPhone 12 being the best-selling model, with a 6% market share. They are followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is placed in the fifth position of the ranking, tying with the iPhone 11 with a 2% market share. Just below, with a 1% share, the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

Samsung, yes, has not completely disappeared from this ranking. The South Korean company has managed to place the Samsung Galaxy A21s in the seventh position of the ranking, even surpassing the iPhone 12 Mini and the Samsung Galaxy A31.

Finally, the iPhone SE 2020 occupies the last position in the ranking, making it clear that the public is not too busy buying such small mobiles.

The big price difference between the different ranking models. Terminals such as the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max occupy the first positions, with a starting price that exceeds 1,000 euros. For their part, models like the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A or Galaxy A21s do not even exceed 150 euros.

