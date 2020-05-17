Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Halo is one of the fastest growing video game franchises in the past 2 decades. Since the launch of the first installment in 2001, the series has managed to have several iterations each with its followers. It’s sometimes difficult to get fans to agree on the best installments in the franchise, but a vote was recently held on Twitter, and it seems that the first installments are preferred by fans.

On the afternoon of Friday, May 15, the 2 most popular Halo installments stormed Twitter after Larry Hryb, an Xbox member better known as Major Nelson, asked users of the platform what was the title of the franchise that most preferred and why.

Well, after 2 hours of voting, users made Halo 2 and Halo 3 a trend, positioning them as the favorite Halo installments among fans, receiving most of the mentions.

It is important to say that Hryb asked this as part of a dynamic to give away subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Altogether there were 5 memberships and users would have a chance to win 1 by sharing their selection of 3 favorite Halo games. The participants had to broadcast their message from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, May 15, so for that reason the mentions of Halo 2 and Halo 3 were enough to make them the subjects that gave the most of what speak on Twitter.

Where can these 2 Halo installments be played?

If you, like many of the participants in this dynamic, are a fan of these 2 iterations of the series, then we tell you that you can play them through the platforms they debuted on, the Xbox (Halo 2) and the Xbox 360 (Halo 3). If you only have Xbox One, don’t worry, thanks to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection it is possible to play these and other Halo installments even with some improvements.

Fortunately, a few months ago, 343 industries announced that the collection would also be available on PC, but gradually. What we mean is that not all deliveries are on this platform. It originally came with Halo: Reach and Halo CE: Anniversary, but the good news is that Halo 2: Anniversary is out now as well. Halo 3 is not yet in the PC collection, but it will be arriving before the end of 2020, along with Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach.

These games will be available in Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC

What do you think about voting? Are Halo 2 and Halo 3 the franchise games you prefer the most? Tell us in the comments.

If you are a follower of the classic Halo installments, but also the newest ones, then we remind you that you can already play Halo 2: Anniversary on PC, along with other more recent installments; in fact, it is one of the reasons why the contest was held to celebrate the debut of the title in the collection.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox One and PC. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

