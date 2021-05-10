These $ 16 Outdoor String Lights Have 23,490 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“I have ordered 4 boxes of these light sets now, the 25ft. I might just get the longer strand at this point. I love love love these lights.”

“Beautiful lights! It’s nice that the lights start right at the beginning of the string so there isn’t a bunch of dead space between the plug and when the lights start, so you really are getting a full 25ft of lighted string.”

“These were the perfect touch for our covered patio! The lights are not too bright but just enough to set the mood without needing a dimmer. Just what we wanted! Set-up wasn’t too bad. I added a 15 foot outdoor extension cord since my power source is located towards the surface and paired it with a smart outlet so that I can control the lights with Alexa or my phone. “

“I was nervous these would be cheap and flimsy because of the price- I’m glad to be wrong about that! The bulbs are glass, so I recommend hanging the lights before screwing in the bulbs, or screwing them in as you go. As it was, we ended up breaking two lights when we hung them, but that was fine because it came with four extras. “