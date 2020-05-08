Who wins with the coronavirus? 1:38

(CNN Business) – The coronavirus pandemic has been, to say the least, grim for businesses. The widespread layoffs and licenses caused approximately 21% of the U.S. workforce to apply for unemployment benefits since mid-March. Meanwhile, economists say the country is probably already in recession. And even when states begin to reopen, many of the jobs that have been lost may never be recovered.

But during this turmoil, some companies have thrived due to dramatic changes in consumer behavior.

Restaurants, bars, offices, and gyms are largely empty, as millions of Americans stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That has created new opportunities for multiple companies.

Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Nintendo

Popular video games like shooting games, soccer, and cute animals have been a boon to major game companies.

Activision Blizzard said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, released in September, has sold more copies than any other Call of Duty games at this point after its release. Sales reached $ 1.52 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 21% compared to $ 1.26 billion last year.

For Electronic Arts, fourth quarter revenue grew 12% versus last year. This increase was fueled by FIFA, Madden NFL, The Sims 4. Like Activision, the company also benefited from people staying home and looking for a distraction.

Nintendo said Thursday that its annual earnings rose 41%, the highest number in nine years. And its income during the first three months of 2020 tripled compared to the previous quarter.

This spring’s sales were fueled by the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game set on an utopian island. The company sold more than 13 million units of the game in its first six weeks. Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch console is also still difficult to come by, as the company sold more than 21 million units during the last fiscal year.

Clorox Company and Reckitt Benckiser

People cannot help but disinfect and clean every nook and cranny in their homes. That benefits Clorox and Reckitt Benckiser, which make the best cleaning products in the world.

Clorox noted last week that its total sales increased 15% during the first quarter. Sales of Clorox’s cleaning segment, which includes its wipes and bleaches, grew 32%. There was also “increased consumer demand” for cat litter and grill needs, leading to a 2% increase in its home segment.

Reckitt Benckiser, the British company that produces Lysol and Dettol, is also posting record sales. Those for the first quarter increased by 13.5% due to “strong consumer demand” for disinfectants. (The company also ended up in the limelight for more than just high demand for its products.)

In March and April, sales of spray disinfectants soared 230.5% and multipurpose cleaners 109.1% compared to these same months last year, according to research firm Nielsen.

Platoon

Peloton makes home training products, including bikes and treadmills. As expected, this Wednesday reported an explosive quarter: revenue grew 66% and its application membership increased 30%. The company, which has loyal followers, also raised its forecast for the full year because it does not expect demand to drop soon.

Publix and Kroger

The need for food and household items has benefited some of the largest supermarkets in the United States, which remained open as essential businesses.

Publix recently revealed that sales during the first three months of the year increased 10% to $ 1 billion. And sales in stores opened at least a year ago grew 14.4%.

Kroger also benefited from the pandemic. The grocery store said sales at stores open at least a year ago increased 30% during March. Her best selling items were boxed meals and cleaning supplies and paper. As a result, Kroger said he expects his first-quarter results to be better than projected.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat’s revenue doubled in the first quarter, the company reported Tuesday. During the first three months of the year, sales reached $ 97.1 million, 141% more than $ 40.2 million in the same period last year.

The results “exceeded our expectations,” said company CEO Ethan Brown. In the United States, retail sales grew 157% compared to the same period in 2019. The plant-based meat company is in a solid position as it enters the Chinese market and the United States faces a national meat shortage.

3M

3M explained that the virus fueled “strong growth” for its personal safety products, including the N95 gowns and masks required by medical professionals. First quarter revenue increased nearly 3% to $ 8.08 billion. That was bolstered by a 21% increase in its healthcare segment and 4.6% in consumer goods, such as Scotch-Brite sponges.

Wayfair and Overstock

With much of the country working from home, there is plenty of time to think about home renovation.

Wayfair Sales

for its most recent quarter they were up 20% compared to the same period last year. The online retailer said it is seeing “a sharp acceleration in new and old customer orders,” with an order number that grew 21% to 9.9 million.

Rival Overstock also noted that its retail sales in April increased 120% compared to the same month of 2019, with an increase in its “key home furnishings categories.”

Slack and Zoom

For people who can work remotely, Slack and Zoom have become essential communication tools.

Slack Technologies said it added 9,000 new paid customers between February 1 and March 25, an increase of 80% compared to the previous quarter. Not only are there more people with the service: users are also becoming more conversationalists through the tool. “The number of messages sent per user per day increased by an average of 20% worldwide,” Slack said in a press release.

Zoom, a video conferencing tool, has clearly been the most important brand in its growth. The company receives 300 million meeting participants each day, according to Chief Executive Eric Yuan. Zoom previously said it crossed 200 million daily participants in March. Its stock rose 120% on the year.

