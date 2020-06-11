More than a hundred players may not play as of July 1, thus missing the last six days of the League at the end of their contract or the loan period on June 30. In these weeks we are working to resolve their situation with some clubs with many affected players, such as Mallorca, Eibar or Espanyol. Some of them have already reached an agreement to extend their contract and end the season.

It was one of the first doubts that arose when a League resumption schedule was designed that extended beyond June 30, the usual date to mark the end of the contract: What happens to the players who end their contract this year? There are more than a hundred players who have finished their association with their clubs or their loan period and who are facing the possibility of resuming the League but not to contest the last six days, scheduled from July 1.

From the first moment, the employers offered to mediate, especially in those cases of transfers between clubs. The procedure is simple: the clubs interested in continuing with the players in question talk to him, if he is in favor of continuing, they contact the club of origin and negotiate the extension until July 19. Sometimes enlargement comes without asking for anything in return, others find greater opposition and, in other cases, negotiations are still in progress.

Clubs like Eibar, Espanyol or Mallorca They have a large number of footballers in a compromised situation as they have several players on loan from other clubs on their roster and whose contract is about to end.

These are the 120 players:

Alaves

On loan: Magallán (Ajax), Burke (West Bromwich Albion), Camarasa (Betis), Aleix Vidal (Sevilla), Fejsa (Benfica), Ismael (Betis) and Roberto (West Ham).

Athletic

End of contract: Beñat and San José.

Atlético de Madrid

End of contract: Adam

On loan: Carrasco (Dalian Yifang)

Barcelona

End of contract: Arda Turan

Betis

End of contract: Barragán and Edgar González

On loan: Aleñá (Barcelona) and Pedraza (Villarreal)

Celtic

End of contract: Sergio

On loan: Olaza (Boca), Rafinha (Barcelona), Murillo (Sampdoria), Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Pape Cheikh (Lyon), Bradaric (Cagliari) and Jorge Saenz (Valencia).

Eibar

End of contract: Charles, De Blasis, Escalante, Orellana, Pedro León and Ramis

On loan: Cristóforo (Fiorentina)

Spanish

End of contract: Campuzano, Didac Vila, Diego López, Iturraspe, Javi López, Naldo and Wu Lei.

On loan: Calleri (Maldonado), Bernardo (Girona), Ferreyra (Benfica) and Corchia (Seville).

Getafe

End of contract: Antunes

On loan: Kenedy (Chelsea), Jason (Valencia), Etebo (Stoke City), Deyverson (Palmeiras).

Pomegranate

End of contract: Aarón, Alvaro Vadillo, Koybasi, Montoro and Soldado.

On loan: Yangel (City), Vallejo (Real Madrid), Gil Dias (Monaco), Carlos Fernández (Seville), Gonalons (Rome), Foulquier (Watford) and Martínez (Eibar).

Leganes

End of contract: Szymanowski.

Loaned: Oscar (Real Madrid), Assale (Young Boys), Amadou, Bryan, Roque Mesa and Soriano (Seville), Carrillo (Southampton), Awaziem (Porto), Kevin (Real Sociedad), Guerrero (Olympiacos), Marc Navarro ( Watford) and Aitor Ruibal (Betis).

I raised

End of contract: Bruno and Iván López

On loan: Mayoral (Real Madrid).

Majorca

End of contract: Ki Sung-yueng, Marc Pedraza and Xisco Campos.

On loan: Kubo (Real Madrid), Cucho (Watford), Pozo (Seville), Koutris (Olympiacos), Baba Rahman (Chelsea), Fabricio (Fulham) and Lumor (Sporting Portugal).

Osasuna

End of contract: Adrián, Fran Mérida, Roncaglia and Rubén

On loan: Estupiñán (Watford), José Arnáiz (Leganés), Lato (Valencia), Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) and Enric Gallego (Getafe).

Real Madrid

On Loan: Areola (PSG)

Real society

End of contract: Moyà and Zurutuza

On loan: Odegaard (Real Madrid)

Seville

End of contract: Banega and Nolito

On loan: Reguilón (Real Madrid), Suso (Milan) and Bono (Girona)

Valencia

End of contract: Garay

On loan: Florenzi (Roma) and Jaume Costa (Villarreal)

Valladolid

End of contract: Ben Arfa, Javi Moyano, Matheus and Míchel.

On loan: Pedro Porro (City), Enes Unal (Villarreal), Sandro (Everton), Javi Sánchez (Real Madrid) and Raúl Carnero (Getafe).

Villarreal

End of contract: Barbosa, Bruno, Santi Cazorla and Sofian.

On loan: Anguissa (Fulham)