More than a hundred players may not play as of July 1, thus missing the last six days of the League at the end of their contract or the loan period on June 30. In these weeks we are working to resolve their situation with some clubs with many affected players, such as Mallorca, Eibar or Espanyol. Some of them have already reached an agreement to extend their contract and end the season.
It was one of the first doubts that arose when a League resumption schedule was designed that extended beyond June 30, the usual date to mark the end of the contract: What happens to the players who end their contract this year? There are more than a hundred players who have finished their association with their clubs or their loan period and who are facing the possibility of resuming the League but not to contest the last six days, scheduled from July 1.
From the first moment, the employers offered to mediate, especially in those cases of transfers between clubs. The procedure is simple: the clubs interested in continuing with the players in question talk to him, if he is in favor of continuing, they contact the club of origin and negotiate the extension until July 19. Sometimes enlargement comes without asking for anything in return, others find greater opposition and, in other cases, negotiations are still in progress.
Clubs like Eibar, Espanyol or Mallorca They have a large number of footballers in a compromised situation as they have several players on loan from other clubs on their roster and whose contract is about to end.
These are the 120 players:
Alaves
On loan: Magallán (Ajax), Burke (West Bromwich Albion), Camarasa (Betis), Aleix Vidal (Sevilla), Fejsa (Benfica), Ismael (Betis) and Roberto (West Ham).
Athletic
End of contract: Beñat and San José.
Atlético de Madrid
End of contract: Adam
On loan: Carrasco (Dalian Yifang)
Barcelona
End of contract: Arda Turan
Betis
End of contract: Barragán and Edgar González
On loan: Aleñá (Barcelona) and Pedraza (Villarreal)
Celtic
End of contract: Sergio
On loan: Olaza (Boca), Rafinha (Barcelona), Murillo (Sampdoria), Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Pape Cheikh (Lyon), Bradaric (Cagliari) and Jorge Saenz (Valencia).
Eibar
End of contract: Charles, De Blasis, Escalante, Orellana, Pedro León and Ramis
On loan: Cristóforo (Fiorentina)
Spanish
End of contract: Campuzano, Didac Vila, Diego López, Iturraspe, Javi López, Naldo and Wu Lei.
On loan: Calleri (Maldonado), Bernardo (Girona), Ferreyra (Benfica) and Corchia (Seville).
Getafe
End of contract: Antunes
On loan: Kenedy (Chelsea), Jason (Valencia), Etebo (Stoke City), Deyverson (Palmeiras).
Pomegranate
End of contract: Aarón, Alvaro Vadillo, Koybasi, Montoro and Soldado.
On loan: Yangel (City), Vallejo (Real Madrid), Gil Dias (Monaco), Carlos Fernández (Seville), Gonalons (Rome), Foulquier (Watford) and Martínez (Eibar).
Leganes
End of contract: Szymanowski.
Loaned: Oscar (Real Madrid), Assale (Young Boys), Amadou, Bryan, Roque Mesa and Soriano (Seville), Carrillo (Southampton), Awaziem (Porto), Kevin (Real Sociedad), Guerrero (Olympiacos), Marc Navarro ( Watford) and Aitor Ruibal (Betis).
I raised
End of contract: Bruno and Iván López
On loan: Mayoral (Real Madrid).
Majorca
End of contract: Ki Sung-yueng, Marc Pedraza and Xisco Campos.
On loan: Kubo (Real Madrid), Cucho (Watford), Pozo (Seville), Koutris (Olympiacos), Baba Rahman (Chelsea), Fabricio (Fulham) and Lumor (Sporting Portugal).
Osasuna
End of contract: Adrián, Fran Mérida, Roncaglia and Rubén
On loan: Estupiñán (Watford), José Arnáiz (Leganés), Lato (Valencia), Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) and Enric Gallego (Getafe).
Real Madrid
On Loan: Areola (PSG)
Real society
End of contract: Moyà and Zurutuza
On loan: Odegaard (Real Madrid)
Seville
End of contract: Banega and Nolito
On loan: Reguilón (Real Madrid), Suso (Milan) and Bono (Girona)
Valencia
End of contract: Garay
On loan: Florenzi (Roma) and Jaume Costa (Villarreal)
Valladolid
End of contract: Ben Arfa, Javi Moyano, Matheus and Míchel.
On loan: Pedro Porro (City), Enes Unal (Villarreal), Sandro (Everton), Javi Sánchez (Real Madrid) and Raúl Carnero (Getafe).
Villarreal
End of contract: Barbosa, Bruno, Santi Cazorla and Sofian.
On loan: Anguissa (Fulham)