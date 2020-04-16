Microsoft has just confirmed that more titles will join the Xbox Game Pass soon. The service will receive news on both Xbox One and PC, but there will also be several games that will abandon Xbox Game Pass on both systems.

Earlier this month the company confirmed the release of 5 games, including Prey and Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition. Now, it was revealed that 10 games will be released from the service at the end of April.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

The list includes some titles that users of the service will surely miss. Among them are 2 popular Bethesda games: Fallout 4 and Wolfenstein: The New Order, which are available for Xbox One.

Other big-name titles coming out of Xbox Game Pass are The Banner Saga 2, Metal Slug 3, and Braid. In total, 10 games will be abandoned by the console service. Instead, the PC catalog will only lose 6 of the same games.

Below I leave you the list of titles that will come out of each platform. All of them will no longer be available from April 30, so they still have a few days to download and try them:

Titles that will leave the Xbox One service:

The Banner Saga 2

Bomber Crew

Braid

Fallout 4

Full Metal Furies

Metal Slug 3

Ruiner

Silence: The Whispered World 2

Smoke and Sacrifice

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Titles that will leave the PC service:

The Banner Saga 2

Bomber Crew

Full Metal Furies

Ruiner

Silence: The Whispered World 2

Smoke and Sacrifice

We recommend you visit this page to read all the news related to Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, here you will find more information about Xbox in general.

.