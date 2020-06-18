In the Borussia Dortmund house, the technology will be applied with a view to the return of the public in the stands, for now prohibited, due to the risk of contagion from Covid-19.

The Signal Iduna Park, House of Borussia Dortmund, will be used to test whether the Bundesliga matches may return to play with spectators, even though the risk of infection with the new Covid-19 coronavirus, thanks to technology and installation of thermal cameras.

The last game of Borussia Dortmund as a local versus Hoffenheim from Saturday June 27, it will be when a high-tech equipment in charge of an eBerlin company, responsible for mounting special cameras thermal imaging at stadium entrances.

These devices measure body temperature without contact of people before their entry and, additionally, 3D sensors will be used to determine if the spacing rules in the stands.

« It would be negligent, after all, if we don’t prepare now for viewers to be admitted again. We will have to wait and see if the technology used in the end is efficient and meets the objective « , pointed out this Thursday Carsten Cramer, Marketing Director of Borussia Dortmund, to the Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper.

(With information from Europa Press)