In the Borussia Dortmund house, the technology will be applied with a view to the return of the public in the stands, for now prohibited, due to the risk of contagion from Covid-19.

There, where the hobby is a separate show …

The Signal Iduna Park, House of Borussia Dortmund, will be used to test whether the Bundesliga matches may return to play with spectators, even though the risk of infection with the new Covid-19 coronavirus, thanks to technology and installation of thermal cameras.

In the match vs Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park, tests will be carried out to determine if there can be fans next season. High technology such as special thermal imaging cameras and 3D sensors will be installed. #BVB 🗞️ @ RNBVB pic.twitter.com/Yz8ryubjg7 – Lustho #NoRacism #FavreOut (@lusthobvb) June 18, 2020

The entire Signal Iduna Park sings “Jingle Bells” after the team game. Nothing like Dortmund’s fans. pic.twitter.com/m2GsXNHJaT – Soccer Dose (@Dosis_Futbolera) December 14, 2015

The last game of Borussia Dortmund as a local versus Hoffenheim from Saturday June 27, it will be when a high-tech equipment in charge of an eBerlin company, responsible for mounting special cameras thermal imaging at stadium entrances.

BVB’s hobby is surpassed in every match. Impressive confetti mosaic of the fans of ‘The Wall’, the south end of the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund 💛 pic.twitter.com/PcUj56jU9j – The other 18 (@ Losotros18) September 17, 2019

These devices measure body temperature without contact of people before their entry and, additionally, 3D sensors will be used to determine if the spacing rules in the stands.

#ELVBARCaracol 👨‍👦🏳 ”When I was a child I came with my father. And he also brought his own ” With this magnificent reception, the @BVB fans welcomed their team today at Signal Iduna Park. EXCITING! P️pic.twitter.com / bRSSnISuPp – The VBAR (@VBarCaracol) March 30, 2019

“It would be negligent, after all, if we don’t prepare now for viewers to be admitted again. We will have to wait and see if the technology used in the end is efficient and meets the objective “, pointed out this Thursday Carsten Cramer, Marketing Director of Borussia Dortmund, to the Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper.

(With information from Europa Press)