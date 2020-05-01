On the day that stores reopen after confinement, many will have a new doorman: a thermal camera to take the body temperature of workers or customers. Amazon has just bought 1,500 cameras for $ 10 million from a controversial Chinese company, Dahua, accused by the United States of collaborating in the repression against the Uighurs. IBM and Chrysler have also purchased devices, albeit in smaller quantities.

In the case of these companies, the cameras are likely to be used for monitoring employees in office buildings. The legal framework for workers is different from that of clients or passengers in stores, shopping malls, sports spaces, airports or other public places. A Spanish company, Fibratel, says that temperature measurement will be one of the key technologies of the new normal. Another Spanish company, Beabloo, has presented this week a solution for interior control. One of its key elements will be a thermal camera at the entrance.

The Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has also detected this tendency to take the temperature “apparently in a generalized way and in very varied environments”. In a statement published this Thursday, the AEPD wants to show “its concern about this type of actions, which are being carried out without the prior and necessary criteria of the health authorities.”

How do these devices work? Temperature can be measured in many ways, from infrared thermometers that point to the forehead or pupil, to mobile or fixed thermal cameras. Cameras are one of the most flexible systems because they do not require the worker or customer to stop in front of them. To improve its reliability, the more refined options place a “black body” in the camera’s field of view, which serves as a reference to calibrate the temperature and reduce the margin of error.

The camera captures the temperature of everyone who enters a room. The decision of what temperature to set the limit and what to do with whoever exceeds it will be determined by each company or business. “The gatekeeper will receive an alert in real time, on his mobile or on a screen, and will be able to stop that person,” says Alex de Dios, Beabloo’s legal director. It may pass you back to check your temperature. It is unlikely that in the next few months jets of customers will enter stores at the same time, which makes the system easier.

Once the possible infected is detected, the vigilante can block his path or look for an intermediate solution. “Another solution may be to give that person a mask, create a fast lane to attend to them earlier, or even start distributing masks and gloves to the rest of the people in the store,” explains De Dios. Beabloo’s software allows messages to be launched on screens or speakers in real time, so any dystopian option is possible.

Is all this legal?

For now yes. There is no specific regulation. The Spanish Data Protection Agency is concerned about this identification of the possible live infected. “A possible denial of access to an educational, labor or commercial center would be revealing to third parties who have no justification for knowing that the person affected has a temperature above what is considered not relevant and, above all, that it may have been infected by the virus ”, they assure.

The words of the AEPD warn and recommend, but do not carry any regulatory burden. Right now there is a debate between jurists. “It’s the big issue right now,” says Jorge García Herrero, a lawyer specializing in privacy.

As personal data, the temperature is regulated by the European Data Protection Regulation. But by itself it is not an identifying element of anybody: that a person is 38º does not say anything about him. “The problem is what data it is linked to and the decisions that result,” says Elena Gil, an expert lawyer in privacy.

As with other urgent solutions, the temperature measurement is only a provisional measure that gives us a sense of control. But its effectiveness is disputed: “Right now there are no more effective and accessible means for the population,” says Gil. “A basis for this debate is whether taking the temperature is effective and I think it is because the WHO claims that almost 90% of people with covid-19 experience fever. Therefore there is an interest in measuring someone’s temperature, always in accordance with the criteria of the health authorities ”, he adds.

However, García Herrero has many more doubts. “The rights restrictions have to be suitable, necessary and proportional. If taking the fever does not detect that someone has the virus, and it turns out that a sick person can be transmitting the virus without having visible symptoms, then the test is not only not effective, but can be counterproductive for creating a false sense of security “, Explain.

With the momentary lack of concrete regulation and the open legal debate, companies are likely to want to give the guarantees at hand to both their staff and their clients.

Dystopia inside stores

Inside buildings, the Beabloo tool, endorsed by Microsoft and Intel, offers unimaginable solutions until recently.

The sensors and cameras on the ceilings monitor each person’s position in space four times per second. This allows controlling the distance between them and analyzing the most crowded places. Paths can be created inside a large store to make crowds less likely. Beabloo’s intention is to create an augmented reality app that allows real-time viewing of the establishment’s hot spots: possible sources of contagion. These areas are also used for night disinfection.

The cameras inside the stores allow you to “read” faces and see if they are wearing masks or to venture an approximate age. It would be a way to warn staff that they should wear a mask, to know how many people are in the store without it, or the number of elderly people, the main risk group for coronavirus. All these options are offered by technology. The specific action will always depend on each company.

Istanbul airport already uses this Beabloo solution, like other Spanish clients, although the company has not wanted to reveal them. Beabloo would also have presented his technology to the Ministry of Health, which for now would have decided nothing.

All this technology helps prevent contagion, but it does not solve the definitive question: will the virus be somewhere in this store? Beabloo has contacted epidemiologists to explain how many people there must be in a certain amount of square meters, how many interactions and how long it is reasonable for an employee to have with customers and how long the virus can survive, for example in pieces of clothing or other surface.

