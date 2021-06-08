Theresa Balboa faces new charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a bag in a Texas hotel

Theresa Balboa would face new charges in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s son, Samuel Olson, 5, whose body was found in a bag in a Jasper, Texas hotel.

In a court appearance on Monday, Harris County prosecutor Andrea Beall indicated that the woman was accused of tampering with evidence for the handling of the victim’s corpse. But he said more charges could be filed depending on the results of the forensic tests.

Additional, the bond against the woman was increased to $ 600,000 after evaluating the history of the woman who faced a separate assault case about six months ago.

The case is eligible for capital punishment.

At the time of the events, Balboa had a relationship with Samuel’s father, identified as Dalton Olson.

Corpse was hidden for about two weeks

The remains of the child, who is supposed to turn 6 on May 29, would have been hidden for approximately two weeks, including in a bathtub, before the child was reported missing.

During yesterday’s hearing, the 29-year-old Balboa did not comment, and his lawyers have not made any expressions either.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has not yet officially identified the body believed to be Samuel, which was found next week. The body was found in a plastic bag in a Jasper motel., about 135 miles northeast of the city.

Cause of death to be determined

The cause of death is yet to be determined.

In November, Balboa was arrested and charged with suffocating Dalton. The conditions imposed by the judge in that case were that he should not approach Olson or other members of his family.

At Monday’s hearing, District Judge DaSean Jones increased the bond for the assault charges from $ 5,000 to $ 100,000, in addition to $ 500,000 for the new case.

The woman was arrested last week in the Best Western Motel room in Jasper where it is believed the decomposing body of the minor was also found.

Court documents indicate that the female escaped to Louisiana with the body when she was arrested.

Samuel was dead since May 10, according to the data handled by the Police.

The last time he was seen alive, he was with his paternal grandmother Tonya Olson, who said she spent the weekend of May 8 with the child.