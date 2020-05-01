Adam Sandler has never been in the middle when it comes to favoritism, or fans hate or love him, but since he dumbbelled with Netflix, he has produced several original films with a libertal tatal from the studio. Everything seems to indicate that there are still several more surprises, since se has announced a new Adam Sandler movie with Netflix.

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been very important to both the actor and the streaming service, and they have produced several original films over the years, including the most popular of the 2019 Streaming Giant, ‘Murder Mystery’, who starred along with Jennifer Aniston.

Sandler and Netflix They have had a deal for years, which will allow them both to produce more movies in the future. However, of the next titles that the streaming service and Sandler plan, the only one with known details is ‘Hubie Halloween’.

But, that changed this week with the news that Sandler will also be starring in a movie called ‘Dan Pan.’ Of this, new film does not have much information, but swas one of the movies in Sandler’s exclusive contract with Netflix, which was expanded to four additional projects earlier this year.

“Whether they know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: Our members can’t get enough of him. They love his stories and his humor, as we saw. with ‘Murder Mystery.’ So I couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and generate more laughter around the world, ”said Ted Sarandos, director of content for Netflix, in an interview.

While waiting for more information from ‘Dan Pan’. The next new Adam Sandler and Netflix movie will be ‘Hubie Halloween’, a horror comedy, to be released later this year by Netlfix. Sandler will star in the film along with several of his friends including Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Shaquille O’Neal, between many more.