Cristina Tárrega has returned to television as the presenter of ‘Night Animals’, on the late night of Telecinco. Its premiere on the night of Monday, June 15 did not have a great reception, as determined by your audience data, as it registered a poor 7% of screen share and added a total of 366,000 viewers.

Cristina Tárrega, in ‘Nocturnal Animals’

This new space premiered at 00:43 hours after the broadcast of « Vengeance: Istanbul Connection » on Telecinco. Spectators who stayed to watch the program They were commenting on their impressions through social networks and, although some were hooked, almost all have criticized different aspects of ‘Nocturnal Animals’.

Contributors who do not persuade the audience

The most criticized has been the choice of collaborators and guests. Many did not understand what Alejandra Rubio was doing in this program, calling her « bland », like Suso Álvarez: « I think they should pay us to see him on television. » Other users remembered ‘Talk to them on Telecinco’ asking for their return instead and many proposed a change of presenter: Aída Nízar.

Hey seriously have I taken away the Kiko Hernández store for this shit ????? #animalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/NwgEWVeAFF – fortune teller suescun ???? (@ Gh1Coment) June 15, 2020

Trini: « I am a widow 3 times ».

Cristina Tárrega: And do you want a fourth? : _____

#AnimalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/jdLjjsmYwb – ????? dr ?? ??? r ?????? (@ Andr3sMau) June 15, 2020

If someone thought that the program could not be worse, they go and put Suso and Alejandra Rubio … #AnimalesNocturnos – GOSSIP Boy ?????? (@JuanjoElCotilla) June 15, 2020

Let’s see … I don’t know how to explain it … What is Alejandra Rubio doing doing a « report » on LCF? This there is nowhere to take it … sorry, I’m going to sleep #animalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/voviIzGs69 – JustMe (@JComunicator) June 15, 2020

That I wear the East program of the Tarrega to see Selena Milan and it turns out that this is the soda of Terelu’s daughter #AnimalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/L58S3I6gpt – Salseo ???????? (@TVSALSEO) June 15, 2020

Can they come back? #animalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/BiAQ6MPPF5 – I AM HARTA (@_littlewarrier) June 16, 2020

I think we should be paid to see SUSO on TV #AnimalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/UFARpbcykb – Pedro Basinger ???????? (@BasingerPedro) June 16, 2020

Terelu’s daughter reading the CUE #AnimalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/KBlrE5NNLf – ???? (@ Dreamtz2) June 15, 2020

Between the strong house and this I wonder who the hell is in command of Telecinco? #animalesNocturnos pic.twitter.com/1StPrEQTpN – ??????????????? ????? ???????????????????????? (@LauyMikel) June 15, 2020

How to fuck all hope deposited in #animalesNocturnos? Making Suso a collaborator with the Tarrega … pic.twitter.com/scli8CPsCw – Fred ???? (@madeinvarez) June 15, 2020

I don’t know where to take #NightAnimals …

I expected something else (I think) ???? Do you like it ???? pic.twitter.com/2ABIrjHEdx – Álvaro Roldán ???????? (@alvaroRoldan_) June 15, 2020

What is this? God that disgust #NightNights1 program – kikofia ???????? (@ LoQueNoSeVe99) June 15, 2020

Q I’m scared of this program # AnimalsNocturnal1 – fortune teller suescun ???? (@ Gh1Coment) June 15, 2020

The need to fit Alejandra Rubio with a shoehorn in any crappy program of t5 ??? # Night Animals1 – The sofa ???????????????? (@cfmj_sofa) June 15, 2020

This program should be presented by Aida Nizar #animalesNocturnos – ???? CHOSEN ???? (@ElegidxDeDiosGH) June 15, 2020

Seeing Suso, the granddaughter Campos, Rubén and Fiama in the workforce, I already understand the title of the program. #nocturnal animals – magofez (@magofez) June 16, 2020

Those who see it with better eyes

The ‘Nocturnal Animals’ program has also received some positive evaluations, but in a much lower quantity. « Forgive me if I disappoint you, but I think I will end up liking this program, » commented one viewer through social media, while another wrote: « Are you not like you do not know what the hell you are seeing but you can not remove it?«

I’m really meandering with the program # AnimalsNocturnal1 – Dani ???????????????????????? (@Danifdezalonso) June 15, 2020

I love the presence of Cristina Tárrega, I mean, she would be like the tutor of my insti to whom I would tell everything # AnimalsNocturnal1 – ???????? (@eurorata_) June 15, 2020

Forgive me if I disappoint you but I think I will end up liking this program # AnimalsNightlife1 – ???????????????????????????? ???? (@antxsisoy) June 15, 2020