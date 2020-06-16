Cristina Tárrega has returned to television as the presenter of ‘Night Animals’, on the late night of Telecinco. Its premiere on the night of Monday, June 15 did not have a great reception, as determined by your audience data, as it registered a poor 7% of screen share and added a total of 366,000 viewers.

Cristina Tárrega, in ‘Nocturnal Animals’

This new space premiered at 00:43 hours after the broadcast of « Vengeance: Istanbul Connection » on Telecinco. Spectators who stayed to watch the program They were commenting on their impressions through social networks and, although some were hooked, almost all have criticized different aspects of ‘Nocturnal Animals’.

Contributors who do not persuade the audience

The most criticized has been the choice of collaborators and guests. Many did not understand what Alejandra Rubio was doing in this program, calling her « bland », like Suso Álvarez: « I think they should pay us to see him on television. » Other users remembered ‘Talk to them on Telecinco’ asking for their return instead and many proposed a change of presenter: Aída Nízar.

Those who see it with better eyes

The ‘Nocturnal Animals’ program has also received some positive evaluations, but in a much lower quantity. « Forgive me if I disappoint you, but I think I will end up liking this program, » commented one viewer through social media, while another wrote: « Are you not like you do not know what the hell you are seeing but you can not remove it?« 