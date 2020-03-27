WASHINGTON, Mar 27 (.) – The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed on Friday the importance of strict containment measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, which she said would allow a strong economic recovery in 2021.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC television that the global community is coordinating to respond to the crisis with forceful fiscal measures, and that these actions have been more extensive than those taken during the 2008 financial debacle. .

However, he cautioned that it is not wise to quickly leave containment measures behind.

“There is no way for us to have a solid recovery without strict containment,” he said.

Previously at a press conference, Georgieva argued that it was clear that the global economy had already entered a recession as severe or worse than 12 years ago, due to the paralysis of the activity required to slow down the rate of contagion in the world.

