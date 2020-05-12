A pretty face is useless when the heart is empty. | Pexels

I opened a magazine and saw the fashion artists, beautiful faces, almost like hand carved. I also met these people around me and I just need to listen a little to know that no beauty could beat a kind, kind, and empathetic heart. A pretty face is useless when the heart is empty.

By this I mean all Those people who avoid past hurts, who focus more on the lives of others than on their own, even those who use a body with perfect measures to obtain everything and lose it in seconds when the interest comes to light.

An empty heart is one that for lack of love fills it with appearances, with material things, with luxuries that are not capable of giving you a warm smile, peace of mind, satisfaction, because you always want more and it is true, money does not buy happiness or health, much less time to recover what was lost along the way.

If we look at it from the point of view of a couple, a pretty face can attract us, but with the passage of time it is impossible to sustain a lie if the feelings are false, if we confuse love with attraction or if the other thought that by being handsome or beautiful he could achieve anything with us.

I have also been criticized for dressing strangely, for a few extra kilos, for not knowing how to fix my hair or make a mess with makeup, but thanks to my self esteem that has always been on the back burner. Beauty is the letter of introduction, but a good heart is the one that makes your loved ones stay, support you, listen to you, take care of you.

The true beauty, that of the soul

What I ask you today in this letter is that you keep your heart, that you take care of what you see, what you read, what you hear and that you demonstrate that great intelligence that you have to know what to stay with and what ideas will not serve you.

I also ask you to be honest with what you ask and expect from others, that you focus on what is really worth it, because When you learn to live by appearances, you never settle and you let go of the best opportunities so it shines even if it’s not gold. There is no use in being beautiful if you mistreat others, if you think you are superior, unattainable or perfect.

A pretty face is useless when the heart is empty, because that will go away with time and what will remain will be the only thing that will make life try one way or another. Is that what you want? If not, you have time to change, to reorganize your priorities and build the life you want, not the one you’re supposed to have.

Find what makes you happy, what fills you with happiness, love, dreams, those will be eternal memories.

.