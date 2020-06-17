Who is the best guitarist in history? Who is the best writer? Beautiful talks of this type have been held in thousands of meetings with friends. Most go nowhere. But when the best, or one of the best in history gives their opinion, you have to take yourself seriously. This is what to do with the new list that Eminem released on the best rappers in history according to him.

In his 2002 “Till I Collapse” song, Eminem recited to rappers who he believes are the best who have ever touched a microphone. Their list was very controversial because it featured lyricists who are frequently not mentioned but who are real cracks. The song reads: “I have a list, here is the order of my list it is in; And it goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me. “.

But this past weekend and 18 years later, Eminem decided to turn this list around in a conversation on Twitter. Responding to a tweet from YouTuber NoLifeShaq that asked him and other rappers about who is the best of all timeHe made it clear who his favorites are.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III simply couldn’t be decided and listed nine rappers who could be at the top of his list. “For me, and in no particular order,” wrote Eminem. “Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Royce Da 5’9, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G. Rap, Biggie, & Kxng Crooked”.

But this was not all, with a complementary Tweet Eminem extended his top 9 to have a total of 17 rappers who must be considered as the best. Added to: “LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, André 3000, Big Daddy Kane and Rakim” to your list.

For me, in no particular order … Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane… – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

This time Marshall failed to mention himself, but we make the mention for him. Eminem is one of the greatest rappers in all of history and his name would look great on this list. What do you think?

