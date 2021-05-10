There’s Concern Over Prince William and Prince Harry’s Body Language

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to reunite in just a few months for the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace — and apparently they’ve “insisted” on giving separate speeches, which has caused some “concern” that they won’t be putting on a “united front.”

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” a source told The Sun, via Page Six. “You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own. “

The source added, “It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.”

Harry and William recently saw each other in person at Prince Philip’s funeral, and apparently had “peace talks” with Prince Charles. However, it’s unclear how constructive the talks were, with a source telling The Mirror that William and Harry’s relationship is “extremely frosty,” and that “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone. He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight, but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped. “

The Mirror’s source added, “Harry didn’t expect everything to be completely back to normal but his feeling after seeing his family was there is a lot of ground to make up. Whether that is harder or easier to do on the other side of the world remains to be seen. There is a lot of distrust in the camp and everything is still very, very raw. “

