There’s a “plan” to connect Spider-Man to Sony’s Marvel movies

Since the 2016 movie “Captain America: Civil War,” Disney-owned Marvel Studios has been able to use Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A character brought to life by Tom Holland. This was as part of an unprecedented agreement with Sony (the current owners of the movie rights to the character), with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures co-producing Spidey’s solo films at the MCU: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “Spider -Man: Far From Home ”and the upcoming“ Spider-Man: No Way Home ”.

In parallel to this, Sony Pictures has re-animated itself with the Marvel movies. After the pair of film saga (Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man), Sony Pictures began making solo films dedicated to the Spider-Man rogues gallery. This franchise began in 2018 with “Venom”, and is scheduled to continue with “Venom: There Will Be Carnage”, “Morbius” and a movie starring Kraven the Hunter, which has recently been confirmed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the protagonist. .

The movie “Venom” is apparently completely disconnected from the MCU. However, the Morbius trailer featured not only an image of Spider-Man, but also a cameo from Michael Keaton, who played Adrian Toomes / Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” In addition, at the time, they explained that Spider-Man would be the only character capable of moving between these universes, referring to the MCU and the Spider-Man villain movie universe.

In a recent interview, the president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Sanford panitch, has confirmed that There is, in fact, “a plan” to connect Spider-Man with Sony’s emerging Marvel spinoff film franchise.. At the moment they do not count much, but they believe that the ban to clarify more things will open once “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is released.

There really is a plan. I think now maybe it’s becoming a little clearer to people where we are headed and I think when ‘No Way Home’ is released it will reveal even more.

These words of the director do not necessarily indicate that in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” we will have the answer, but with all those rumors that point to the idea that we will have the Spider-verse in that movie, perhaps there the narrative elements that are used to “move” Spider-Man this universes.

This certainly does not mean the end of the relationship with Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is that as far as Sony is concerned, the idea that this relationship they have right now continues to extend over time.

The best part is that we have this excellent relationship with Kevin, ”says the president of Sony. There is an incredible playing field to play on. We want those UCMU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same on their part. But we have a great relationship. There are many opportunities, I think, that will happen.

Not long ago, Tom Holland who mediated when the first agreement this study came to an end and they agreed on another agreement, commented that he believed that both studies had reached a point where they would never grow apart again.

