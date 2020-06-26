Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

World of Warcraft is still one of Blizzard’s biggest projects, so more content is on the way. It was late last year that the company revealed the first details of Shadowlands, the next major expansion for its MMO.

Blizzard announced a special broadcast focused on Shadowlands, which was to take place on June 9. However, plans changed at the last minute due to protests in the United States.

The studio decided to delay the event indefinitely, as it did not disclose a new date for its celebration. Fortunately, this changed in recent days, so we already know the new date for the presentation.

When will the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands stream be?

Through a statement, Blizzard reported that it continues to work on its live presentation. The MMO community will be able to learn more about the new expansion in early July.

You can now mark your calendar, because the appointment will be on Wednesday, July 8. Details will be revealed at 11:00 AM, Mexico City time. John Hight, executive producer of World of Warcraft, and Ion Hazzikostas, director of the game, will reveal information about Shadowlands.

The broadcast will be available through YouTube and Twitch. Blizzard only stated that it will share some of the latest content in development for the expansion. Here we will have the coverage with the details.

Join us on Wednesday, July 8 at 9:00 a.m. PDT | 12:00 pm. EDT for our rescheduled Shadowlands live stream with John Hight and Ion Hazzikostas, who’ll share more about the upcoming expansion! Where: https: //t.co/9xTFY7l9Nz

andhttps: //t.co/6Cy8XbGdMjhttps: //t.co/98iKXeiUva – World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 24, 2020

« The Shadowlands are home to a whole universe of fallen beings. It goes through hidden realms full of wonders and horrors that await anyone who passes to the other side, ”says part of the description of the expansion.

World of Warcraft is available for PC. Shadowlands will be released sometime this year. Look for more news about the MMO at this link.