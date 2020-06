“data-reactid =” 25 “>” I did lose a lot of letters at the beginning of Oasis. The police kicked us out of a hotel in Manchester, the Britannia or the Midland or one of those, and the notebook where they were written disappeared, “Noel has now revealed in an interview to the podcast ‘Funny How?’ from Matt Morgan.

"It hasn't come out, and all of that happened in 1993 or 1994, so chances are someone threw it in a trash, right?" he added.

"I had no idea. When we had been in place for two days and two nights, we began to wonder and think that something was up. Someone said that it must have been methamphetamines. We were doing one shit," he recalled.