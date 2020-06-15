This time it’s not iPhone 12 data, but Jon Prosser has posted on Twitter a brief description of what’s supposedly on the table in Apple Park’s secret labs: a foldable iPhone prototype. The company investigates this concept to launch some kind of final device in the rather distant future.

Of course: Prosser warns that this folding device does not have a screen that folds. The current prototype would have two separate screens, and a hinge would allow them to fold. The design would be very similar to that of the iPhone 11 right now, with rounded sides and stainless steel finishes.

A prototype is what it is: a prototype

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐 The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch – tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Also, the terminal would not have ‘notch’ since the hollow of the edge of an external camera for Face ID would already be narrow enough so that it is well hidden by itself. Something similar to this prototype may be the LG V60 ThinQ, whose model with 5G was launched in February, but with a screen that is practically attached when deployed:

The memes are funny – but it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together. Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Does this mean that we are going to see a foldable iPone with that design and features? No. It has to be very clear that this is just a prototype, proof of many more that Apple must be doing regarding folding iPhones. Apple’s goal may be a much more advanced one, with a single folding panel and a completely different design … or it may even be nothing.

Therefore, the best we can do is to not take anything for granted, because there are many patents and prototypes that must be kept in a drawer, abandoned. AND it’s completely normal in the research and development departments of all companies.

Share

There’s a “foldable” iPhone prototype, and Jon Prosser has described it