“There you have Facu, just over 1.70 and an average cap, it’s incredible!”

The Argentine base of the Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, declared on Thursday night, after the victory of his team against the Portland Trail Blazers 115-120, that they had won “an important game”, although he added that the series is long and that the Colorado team has to think about the next game. Campazzo was one of the most outstanding players on his team to the point that he fell short of the triple double with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone noted that Campazzo’s numbers are especially important because the Argentine is the shortest player on his team and still became the second top rebounder on his team. “And there you have Facu, who is just over 170 centimeters and has 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. I think he has an average of one block per game in this series, which is incredible! He got a vote for the sixth man of the year and I hope he gets a ton of votes for the rookie team. It’s a huge part of what we’re doing, “Malone said.

After the game, Campazzo acknowledged to the media that he was happy with his performance but especially with the victory in the third game of the playoff series against the Blazers, which leaves the series to the best of seven with a 2-1 in favor of the Nuggets. But the player from Córdoba (Argentina) also acknowledged that there are many games to play in a series played to the best of seven. “We won an important game but there is a long way to go. You have to continue this way. Each game is going to be different and we have to prepare in the same way, being demanding with our game, “he said. “I think it was a good game for me.”Campazzo added with a smile to continue that “the most important thing is that we won. We have to think about the next (match). We took a big step in this game.

Campazzo stressed that third games in a playoff series are often tough. “The third games from my experience in Europe and Argentina are like an extra plus because it is the first game as a visitor, because of the people, the rival, the emotions are running high. Third parties are always difficult. And they are important at the same time because winning a third game on their court with that atmosphere is very difficult. It was the merit of our game that we were always focused and stuck in the four rooms, “he said.

Campazzo added: “We did a very good job both on defense and offense.” The former Real Madrid player also stated that the key for the next matches will be defense. “We have to put 100% and be aggressive in attack. And we have to build our game from defense. It will be something very important in these playoffs. We don’t have to worry about attack because everyone (in the Nuggets) can score so we have to do everything possible on defense. “he explained.