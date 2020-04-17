Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and many may buy a console just to play it. That is why we were not surprised that a rumor circulates that ensures that there will be an Xbox One X special edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

What happens is that for a few minutes an image has been circulating on forums and social networks that show a supposed Xbox One X from Cyberpunk 2077. In the image we can see the console box, which is decorated with motifs reminiscent of Night City, city where the RPG takes place.

Now, the really interesting thing is that the console has a special design. So, we are talking about a console that has paint that makes it look as if it had different metal plates that are worn.

We present it to you below:

According to rumors, this special edition of Xbox One X will be revealed on April 20. We will keep an eye out and inform you when we learn more.

Is it possible that there is a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X?

You may be wondering if the image is really real. Although we could not verify it – and for this reason we invite you to take the information with a grain of salt – there are reasons to think that this product will become a reality.

We say this since Cyberpunk 2077 was shown at the Microsoft conference at E3 2020, which seems to have a sort of marketing deal with CD Projekt RED. In addition, a supposed special edition control of this game was leaked yesterday and Microsoft is hinting at a collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077.

Whatever it is, it seems that we will only have to wait a few days to know if this leak is true or false. We will be pending and we will inform you if it becomes official.

And you, would you like this console to come true? Tell us comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You can learn more about this highly anticipated CD Projekt RED RPG by clicking here.

