There would already be a date and place for the train crash between Joshua and Fury

Boxing fans, and especially heavyweight devotees, have long expected to see a face-to-face match on the ring. Anthony Joshua Y Tyson fury, which, according to ‘Talksport2’ would take place on July 24 in Saudi Arabia.

It would be the second time that ‘AJ’ would fight in Saudi Arabia, after the month of December 2019, in which he defeated the Mexican Andy ruiz and took revenge. Both boxers are looking to be the best of the heavyweights, especially after Joshua surpassed Kubrat Pulev in December and what ‘The Gypsy King’ do the same with Deontay Wilder in February of last year.

Before Saudi Arabia was talked about, the promoter Eddie hearn and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan They tried to have the match fought on the great stage of Wembley and for his part, Fury admitted that he had received several offers to host his face to face with Joshua, such as those from Qatar, Saudi Arabia itself or Uzbekistan.

Moreover, in ‘TalkSport’ they already take for granted that this train crash will be in Saudi Arabia and that even this year, there is talk of the month of December, revenge could be given and there is talk of Cardiff (Wales).