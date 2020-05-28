President stated that people can no longer be accepted to make individual decisions on behalf of all

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that “there won’t be another day like yesterday” and that it “ended”, in reference to the Federal Police operation that carried out search and seizure warrants on Wednesday against people allied to him and accused of involvement in production and distribution and fake news.

Visibly irritated, Bolsonaro, upon leaving the Palácio da Alvorada, made a statement to journalists and stated that it is no longer possible for people to make individual decisions on behalf of everyone and that another crisis is being set up to “disrupt Brazil”.

According to the president, “absurd orders” should not be carried out by the Federal Police. He said yesterday’s operation was aimed at reaching the only media favorable to him and that some intend to remove him from the presidency to “steal again”.

“They will not make me transgress, turn me into a right-wing pseudo-dictator,” said the president, still claiming to be the supreme head of the armed forces and ensuring that he has “the weapons of democracy in hand”.

Bolsonaro did not accept questions from reporters and ended his speech when one of the journalists tried to question him.

