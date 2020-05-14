Galvão Bueno will turn 70 in 2020, but there is still no sign that he will retire. However, whenever there is speculation about the future, there is a discussion about who will be his replacement in TV Globo’s broadcasts. One of the names that are usually remembered is that of Cleber Machado.

Globo has a large team of narrators. In addition to Cleber Machado, the station has Luis Roberto, Gustavo Villani, Luiz Carlos Júnior and Milton Leite. In an interview with UOL’s ‘Os Canalhas’, Cleber Machado stated that it is not possible to speak of substitution and praised Galvão.

– There will no longer be a narrator with this status. I would like to be (substitute for Galvão Bueno), but I can’t keep thinking about it. Otherwise, it will be like the ‘new Pelé’ was born. There is no new Pele … – said Cleber Machado.

The narrator also made a relationship between Galvão Bueno and other important big names in sports broadcasts such as Osmar Santos and Luciano do Valle. Cleber Machado also appointed Galvão as responsible for the growth of Globo’s sports department.

– He acquired a situation in addition to a sports announcer, as at one point Luciano (from Valle) had at Bandeirantes and as Osmar Santos had at the time when he was broadcasting on the radio. Go over the limit – he said.

– Osmar went to introduce Diretas Já, Luciano went to be superintendent of Bandeirantes and a promoter of new modalities, brought to Brazil the NBA, American football, Formula Indy and pool tournament. He and his team, Kiko, his partner at the time. Anyway, Galvão thinks that, even though he is a sports guy, he joined a team of the big names on TV, the main figures of the cast – he added.

