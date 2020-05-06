Xbox Game Studios first-party titles for the new console will be shown live in July.

The global situation of these months has forced companies to modify their plans for the whole of 2020. In a year of transition, with consoles like Xbox Series X on the way, Microsoft had promised that all its events would be digital, and this same A first presentation with the console games was to take place on Thursday. But now they go further, and the Redmond company promisesnew live shows every month, from May 7 to the end of the year, under the name ofXbox 20/20.

After the Inside Xbox that will take place this week, the company plans to show what the future holds for Xbox fans with a series of monthly live shows, which seek to “interact, connect and celebrate with youeverything that is on the way with the new generation of games, including news fromXbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass, and Project xCloudThus, each month will bring different news, which will be announced from its news portal on Xbox Wire.

Regarding the presentation of the next day 7,Xbox 20/20 May will focus on showcasing the gameplay of next-gen titlesfrom third parties, new trailers and a first look at a wide variety of titles from both large companies and independent developers, as promised by Microsoft. In fact, it is already known that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to show its first gameplay at this event.

The exclusive games of his studios will be shown in the July live showLikewise, they will be confirmednew games that will use the functions of Smart Delivery, and all games displayedwill be optimized for Xbox Series X, so they will take advantage of functions such as “4K resolution up to 120 fps, DirectStorage,DirectX hardware raytracing, super fast load times and much more. “

They have also advanced thatXbox 20/20 Julyfocus on new games from Xbox Game Studios,the first-party titles of their own development teams, in addition to reconfirming a very important detail about what is possibly his most anticipated exclusive title: Halo Infinite will go on salein late 2020, coinciding with the console. Therefore, it seems that the next few months will be full of news on Xbox, as the announcement of the Summer Game Festival last week promised.

More about: Xbox Series X, New Generation, Digital Event, Microsoft and Xbox 20/20.

.