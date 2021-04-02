there will be water until Sunday but with uneven intensity throughout the Peninsula

The risk of rains and storms will affect throughout Friday to eight provinces of the northwest and the Iberian system, thus complicating most of the day, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, the risk due to rainfall that may exceed the 15 liters per square meter in one hour it will be active this Friday in Lugo, Orense, León, Zamora, Soria and Guadalajara.

In addition, the yellow notice due to storms will also affect Lugo, Orense, Guadalajara; to León, Zamora and Soria where storms may be accompanied by hail; and to Teruel and Zaragoza, where the hail will be small.

Specifically, the state agency has an active yellow warning for these adverse phenomena in the Cantabrian mountain range of León, the Sierra de Guadalajara, Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara), the mountain of Lugo, Albarracín and Jiloca (Teruel), Gúdar and Maestrazgo ( Teruel) and the Iberian Zaragoza.

What’s more, AEMET indicates that the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands are under the influence of a center of low pressures that produces instability, with cloudy skies and daytime evolution cloudiness. In the Mediterranean and middle and lower Ebro areas, only intervals of medium and high clouds are expected.

East Holy Friday Showers and occasional storms are expected in the surroundings of Galicia, both plateaus and Betic systems, which during the afternoon will spread to the Iberian system, western Cantabrian and Pyrenees.

In this way, AEMET warns that showers and storms may be more intense and frequent in the interior of Galicia, the northern plateau and the Iberian system, especially in mountainous areas, and tending to remit at the end. In the Canary Islands, it foresees cloudy intervals in the north of the islands and slightly cloudy skies in the south.

It also informs of the possibility of haze in the northeast and east of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, so that visibility may be reduced and rainfall may be accompanied by mud. They are not ruled out at the end of the day in the southwest and in the Canary Islands. There will be low morning clouds on the Atlantic slope, the southeast coast, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Regarding temperatures, the organism indicates that daytime temperatures will decrease on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes and will increase in the Mediterranean area. In the Ebro valley and in the Canary Islands, little or no change is expected. It is also expected that the night time will decrease in general in the Peninsula, except in the northeast and the Mediterranean where they will increase.

Finally, the wind will blow from the west on the Andalusian coast, from the south in the east of the Balearic Islands, west in the Cantabrian, and trade winds in the Canary Islands. A light wind is expected to prevail with a predominance of the west component in the rest.

Weather forecast for Holy Saturday

The storm will move to the northeast of the Peninsula, where the stormy showers, although they may also be produced in the rest of the Cantabrian regions, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

The temperatures will tend to drop in the northeast, in the rest of the Mediterranean area and in the Cantabrian Sea; there will be no significant variations in the rest of Spain.

Weather forecast for Easter Sunday

According to Aemet, it is likely that instability will continue in the center and southeastern third of the Peninsula, with daytime cloudiness in large areas and occasional showers and storms in the Central and Iberian systems, Montes de Toledo, east of the southern plateau and interior southeast. No rains are expected in the rest of the northern third, southern Extremadura, western Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will fall in the northern third and in the rest of the Mediterranean, and will tend to rise in the other areas and will exceed the 25 ºC in the Guadalquivir valley.