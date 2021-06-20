There will be two sevenths in the East: Sixers and Hawks, to the final battle

Not only has the electric confrontation between the Nets and Bucks gone to the final game of the series, it is that the other eliminator of the Eastern Conference has followed the same path. Sixers and Hawks will also play the seventh and there they will decide who deserves to go to the conference finals. The game ball, if we put a tennis simile, was wasted with Atlanta at the service, since he played in his own pavilion and going 3-2 up, and everything will be resolved at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on the night of Sunday through Monday from 2:00 hours in the Spanish peninsular zone.

The visitors here won 99-104 with a rudder stroke in the second half, much more involved and damaging in what they could the game facing the ring of Trae Young, who fought it to the end despite this. The Hawks point guard went to 34 points and 12 points, with even his father pressing hard from the front row of the stands so that the option would not escape them, but the 24 points that Seth Curry and Tobias Harris respectively contributed and the change of mentality in the third quarter ruined the party that had mounted in the State Farm Arena.

The intensity was the key in the first bars and the locals relied on it to do damage and have to force the machinery to the rival, who already comes without the expert Danny Green and playing keys to see if he improves his game in this series . Young knew how to choose in each play if the best option was, once in the zone, to throw or to pass. And he did it all quickly, with his tongue sticking out to Philly’s. Eleven up came the Hawks after a triple by Kevin Huerter. Possessions were fast on the black side, who wanted the rival’s funeral tonight. Seth Curry, with two 3-pointers, was the one who stopped the Georgians’ climb from taking too much advantage and also helped to give the defense a degree of toughness, especially when Thybulle came out. The other man to lean on, and more knowing that they need more power on the outside line, was young Tyrese Maxey, who went up to 16 points. On the outside, only Young and Huerter were good, no Bogdanovic, Williams or any other, which speaks well of those defenses practiced by Rivers’ boys on the day that was most required.

In the second half, arriving four behind, the Sixers were what was asked of them. Embiid’s triple, Curry’s triple, Korkmaz’s triple and with this and a dose of high intensity in defense they put themselves in total control of the game. The pavilion was beginning to fall silent. It had to be lifted. Young did it with a hang for Collins, which smashed into Embiid and caused the first hard friction between the two. This was when they were seven minutes out of quarter; Trae hadn’t scored any points so far. The base had to put the batteries and go if he did: triple clean. Curry and Maxey went out to get him to stay in a little less than spurious reaction, but he wasn’t. He took a pair of blocks for his gallantry, but put the Hawks in position to fight the game when they had been a dozen points down. Midway through the last quarter, the second and strongest clash between Collins and Embiid for which they had to be separated out of the playing field. The public got more with the pique and Young, with a sidereal triple tilted to the right, put the locals one away with two minutes remaining. The Atlanta All-Star player delegated badly to his teammates, there was no more bellows and Tobias Harris sentenced from the free throws for us to go to the seventh and final game.