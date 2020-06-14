Just two years after the premiere of ‘Ya es mediodía’, Sonsoles Ónega debuts as a reality presenter and takes the lead in ‘La casa fuerte’. The journalist has not stopped growing during this time, going from being a reporter in ‘Informativos Telecinco’ to having her own space in the morning strip of the chain, daring with more casual content in the ‘Fresh’ section and, finally, dealing with all kinds of personalities in the new reality show that will occupy the Mediaset Spain grill this summer.

« I don’t think it’s an award for the consolidation of ‘Ya es mediodía’, I see it more as an opportunity », explains Sonsoles Ónega in this interview with FormulaTV. After growing from an average of 11.2% in his first year to 13.4% in his second, now it is his turn to demonstrate his good work in prime time with the Sunday galas of ‘Ya es mediodía’. Visibly excited, the presenter gives her opinion on the disparate casting of contestants and analyzes the frenetic evolution in television that she has lived since she was asked to occupy Telecinco’s mornings.

Sonsoles Ónega, presenter of ‘The strong house’

How do you feel before the premiere of ‘La casa fuerte’?

Really looking forward to the format of this new reality show. It is absolutely new and different from what we have seen so far in Telecinco. I want to let myself be surprised with ‘La casa fuerte’. I think that it will surprise a lot, not only the contestants but also the audience, and I join with a new look at those surprises. Being a new reality show, the contestants do not know the dynamics and cannot go with preconceived strategies. That will give a lot of freshness to the format.

‘The strong house’ the same may appear in the ‘Fresh’ section of ‘It is already noon’ as in that of politics and current affairs, because there will be robberies and assaults on safes …

(Laughter) Yes, the other day I just looked at a book about Bárcenas called « The safe. » There is also Casa Fuerte, the marquisate of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. I had not thought about this aspect of the title of the program, which I love by the way, but they have indeed served me on a platter.

It is the first reality that you face as a presenter, it represents a new challenge and change of register in your career.

Definitely. It is an immense professional challenge because I get close to a new format, an entertainment format in a chain that does it so well and with a team that squanders talent. That is probably my network, so I am going to give myself body and soul to what the producer orders with all the desire to learn, with enthusiasm and with some vertigo. In the end it is not bad to have vertigo because it makes you be cautious. I want to start.

Is it difficult to keep secret the news that you are getting ahead of?

I have been experiencing it at the same rate as the viewers of the Telecinco programs in which the contestants have been unveiling. When we announced Yola Berrocal I almost found out when I entered the set.

And you defended that he has a brilliant brain.

(Laughter) Hey, she’s an intelligent woman, a multifaceted woman. I think it will give us … I was going to say minutes, but no, hours, hours of entertainment. I look forward to meeting her and dealing with her, just like the rest. The only one with whom I have a little more professional relationship is with Iván González because he has collaborated with ‘Fresh’. Then he went to Italy and now he’s back, and I’m really excited about it.

Contestants at the premiere of ‘The Strong House’

You have also already faced the dances of Maite Galdeano, how did you stay?

It has been interpreted as taking the colors from me, but no. I was surprised by the art that wasted there on set. I was very funny. I did not know her, the truth, and it seems to me a woman who in this reality is going to have the opportunity to deepen the relationship with her son. We know her more as Sofia’s mother and less as Cristian’s mother, we will see how she gives if. There are two very powerful mothers, because I also want Juani to throw it in my face.

Have you been able to talk to your colleagues, Jorge Javier Vázquez and Nuria Marín?

I talked to Jorge a lot when I went to present the program to ‘Survivientes’, and I met Nuria the other day recording the promo. Jorge is a teacher, he told me « you are not going to want to do anything else in life, you will see when you get on the realities ». He wastes passion, strength and is a phenomenon. I know Nuria less but she seems to me a fantastic companion too, I have met her in the corridors of the TV but, if I tell you the truth, we have not had the opportunity to talk much.

Do you think that presenting ‘La casa fuerte’ is an award for the fact that ‘Ya es mediodía’ has consolidated very well in its time slot?

I don’t know, I think it’s an interpretation. The prize that ‘It’s already noon’ has been consolidated is to continue every day, so I don’t think it’s a prize. I see it more as an opportunity, after more than two years doing ‘It’s already midday’ and dealing with reality characters in that tiny but essential little plot that is ‘Fresh’.

We spoke to you a year ago and you told us that when you introduced that section of ‘Fresh’ it gave you vertigo, and now look, you are going to present a reality show, which is pure entertainment.

I tell you. I see that I repeat myself a lot with the vertigo (laughs). It is true that it is usually a feeling that accompanies me every time I do something new, it must be part of me. I was afraid to talk about personalities that I did not know, in the same way that I was scared the first day that I arrived at the Congress of Deputies and I had to do a direct with politicians that I did not know, or with judges when I was chronicling in Courts. The unknown gives me a lot of respect and, when we incorporated the ‘Fresh’, I felt that fear of having an inopportune comment or not being too set in people’s trajectories. With time you realize that you become familiar with each one of them as it happens in any other piece of information.

Do you worry about the comments and prejudices of those who despise entertainment?

Not at the beginning. What I don’t like is ruthless criticism and stark insult. I read social networks, I do not limit my access for fear of being destroyed. I read it all and I suppose that there will be those who think that it is not a positive evolution. I do believe it because I believe that everything on television is communication and it communicates in all possible formats. It is done on the street, in a magazine and on a reality show. With this open-mindedness I face this professional opportunity. I am not going to reinvent myself, nor could I do it because one is what it is, with some virtue and, of course, with all my defects.

Sonsoles Ónega in ‘Ya es mediodía’

Changing third, how have you lived the service you have done since ‘It is already noon’ during the confinement of the coronavirus?

It has been hard personally because of constant fear of contagion. You saw empty cities, closed shops and your car on the desert M-40 and it was a little scary. That said, professionally we have felt that essential service decreed by the Government. The television has been on throughout the confinement, we have come to Spanish homes with great pride. In those houses where only the elderly live, television is that necessary company.

I also think that we have done an important exercise in all the programs of the chain, especially in the current ones, to differentiate the hoaxes from the rigorous information. They are not news, in the past the information came to you on the teletypewriter line and, now, it runs along a lot of highways that we sometimes find difficult to control, especially mobile phones. It has taken an extra effort to tell the good from the bad, what was worth offering to the viewer and what was not.

On the other hand, we have been very heavy with the doctors and health workers, who had enough to cover the bleeding of the epidemic to also attend television, but they have done so and this has allowed us to offer quality testimonies, which have been very important Because we have lived months of many uncertainties and that has generated a lot of distrust in the citizen. We are happy that the sets have not been closed, but quite the contrary, that they have been opened with all the security measures, with that thing of knowing that it is necessary for the citizen.

You have also complied with that entertainment plot, at least less but then it has spread, and you have had your own plot as a secondary character in the Merlos-Alexia-Marta case. How have you lived it?

(Laughter) The « Merlosdrama », as we baptized it in ‘Ya es mediodía’, has been a magnificent soap opera of real characters without a script in between. It is of these things that happen and you do not finish giving credit when they come to you. The two of them, Marta and Merlos, at first offered explanations and it was very good because it had continuity, it was not only in a frame stolen from a YouTube channel. It has been the most transversal issue of confinement, everyone has asked me, I will tell you that also some political friend that I keep. Especially if it was a montage, if he was prepared … and no, life is that wonderful.

I feel a little godmother of the relationship because I caught them looking at each other with sweet eyes on the set and I said « here is tomato ». I was personally sorry that they broke up because they are two people that I really appreciate, but they have given us wonderful television moments.

You have just released a novel, « A thousand forbidden kisses », and you have pending the television adaptation of « After love » in Mediaset, how is it going?

If I tell you the truth, it is stopped. All audiovisual production is stopped, little by little things are being done. So the birth of a reality show is good news for the industry. At the moment, I think that the adaptation of « After love » is in parentheses and I do not know what will happen, the truth is that I have not asked. You get me there.

And how do you make time for, in addition to all your television projects, publishing « A thousand forbidden kisses »?

It takes me a long time to write the books. With this I started in 2017 and it is published this year. I take my time to write and try to be disciplined with literature, there is no other way to do it. It also takes some dose of sacrifice, I steal time from social life because otherwise you can not do everything. But hey, that « scabies with pleasure does not itch » is completely true.

Very good. Congratulations and good luck with ‘La casa fuerte’.

Thank you. I hope you like it.