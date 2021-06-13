There will be Spanish protagonism in the finals of the Marbella Master

06/12/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

The semifinals of the Marbella tournament, the first master of the year of the World Padel Tour circuit, brought a men’s final between Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán, number one couple in the world, and the pair formed by the also Spanish Agustín Tapia and Brazilian Pablo Lima, numbers five and eight in the world, respectively. In the female category, Patty Llaguno and Virginia Riera will play the title in the final this Sunday with Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría.

The first pass for the final of the Marbella Master in the men’s category started in the morning on the central court of Puente Romano. The national Agustín Tapia and the Brazilian Pablo Lima faced the Spanish couple made up of Uri Botello and Javier Ruiz.

Botello and Ruiz started better, with an initial 0-2, but the rival duo was improving their game until they forced to take the situation of the first set to the tiebreaker. In the second round, fortune was not on Uri Botello’s side.

At the end of the third game, the player from Melilla felt discomfort in his abductor. With 4-1 against, Botello had to leave the game due to physical ailments, which meant victory for Pablo Lima and Agustín Tapia (7-6 (4) and 1-4).

Their rivals this Sunday will be the most fit couple in the world, the one formed by the Spanish Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán, who beat Sevillian Francisco Navarro and his Argentine teammate Martín Di Nenno (7-5, 6-4) in an intense match .

A break in serve in the final stretch of each set paved the way for Galán and Lebrón, who will try to win the third title of the season on the World Padel Tour circuit.

In the women’s category, the first to achieve a place in the final were Patty Llaguno and Virginia Riera, who with a 6-3 and 6-1 eliminated Victoria Iglesias and Aranza Osoro. Thus, they will play their third consecutive final.

For their part, Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría gave the surprise of the day by beating the number one couple in the world ranking, Ale Salazar and Gemma Triay. It was a clash that began with a set of great superiority for Sánchez and Josemaría (1-6), which was later equaled by the Salazar-Triay duo to force a third set that, finally, fell on the side of Sánchez and Josemaría (1-6, 7-5 and 2-6).