There will be slaughter changes the premiere date again

It seemed that it was already the final one, but SONY has just decided that Venom: There will be Carnage moves again in its release schedule.

In a slightly unusual move, SONY has decided to delay a week the premiere of Venom: There will be carnageWhich doesn’t seem like a big deal, but if we look at the premieres of one weekend and another, they seemed much more favorable the previous date.

Now Venom: There will be carnage will premiere on September 24, 2021. This will make it not the same day as other movies like The Boss Baby: Family Business from Universal and The Man from Toronto of Columbia. But he will face Infinite from Paramount Pictures, The Many Saints of Newark from Warner Bros., Dear evan hansen from Universal and The Eyes of Tammy Faye by Searchlight. It is also dangerously close to DUNE of Denis Villeneuve of Warner Bros. coming October 1 and James Bond: No Time to Die which will hit theaters on October 8.

The silver lining of the date change for Venom: There Will Be Carnage is that it moves away from the premiere of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings from Marvel studios which is September 3, 2021.

What will the movie be about?

Venom: There Will Be Carnage is the long-awaited sequel to the success of 2018, on that occasion they presented the characters and we could see the union of Eddie brock with the symbiote. Now, both will have established themselves as the protectors of the city of San Francisco, but they will have a fearsome rival. Since the killer psycho Cletus Kasady will join Carnage, without a doubt one of the most dangerous villains in Marvel.

Directed by Andy Serkis (A Reason to Live, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) with a script by Kelly marcel (Venom, Fifty Shades of Gray), the film has a spectacular cast led by Tom hardy (The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Eddie Brock, Woody harrelson (True Detective, Zombieland) as Cletus Kasady, Michelle Williams (Blue Valentine, Fosse / Verdon) as Anne Weying, Reid scott (Veep, Late Night) as Dan Lewis and Naomie harris (No Time to Die, Moonlight) as Shriek.

So if they don’t change the date again, Venom: There Will Be Carnage It will be released definitively on September 24, 2021. Although this may also vary depending on the country you are in.

Marvel Studios movies can be seen on the Disney + platform by following this link.