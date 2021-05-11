There will be slaughter ‘, according to Andy Serkis

A few hours ago we saw the first and promising trailer of Venom: There Will Be Carnage, whose premiere is scheduled for September 24 in North America and October 8 in Spain. Rumors have emerged since last year about the possible appearance of Tom Holland’s Spider-ManHowever, you’d better lower your expectations and completely forget about that surprise participation.

Andy Serkis, director of Venom: There Will Be Carnage, held an interview with IGN to discuss the new feature film. Of course, the aforementioned medium did not miss the opportunity to ask if there was any connection between the Spider-Man universe of Sony Pictures and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, at this point it does not appear that the two production companies intend to unite their characters in the same adventure on the big screen.

Spider-Man and Venom are from different worlds in the movies

The filmmaker acknowledges that, although there is a relationship between Spider-Man and Venom because they belong to the same universe of stories created by Marvel, in the movies everyone lives in their own world. Is it enough to clear the concerns of the fans? To be honest, not entirely. It is logical that these characters belong to different universes, however, it is clear that Marvel is preparing to introduce the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So in that sense, the door hasn’t been completely closed, at least not in future films.

«There are obviously links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and in the history of Spider-Man, but in this we are treating it as if it were its own world. Venom’s story takes place in his own world. There are winks and little moments like the one in the Daily Bugle newspaper, of course. So, although there will be some references that cannot be ignored, it is already a fact that We will not see Spider-Man in Venom: There will be Carnage.

Of course, the above does not mean that Venom: There Will Be Carnage characters are unaware of Spider-Man. When asked if Eddi Brock knows, Andy Serkis responded negatively, although he ended his speech by saying “let’s wait and see what happens.” Venom: There will be Matanza will be released in theaters on September 24, as long as the pandemic allows it.

Read this too …