There will be public in the ‘playoffs’ of Segunda and Liga Endesa!

06/02/2021 at 3:11 PM CEST

The president of the CSD, Jose Manuel Franco placeholder image, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has proceeded to authorize the public in the soccer play-offs in those Autonomous Communities that are in phases 1 and 2 of the de-escalation, with a maximum of 1,500 spectators per stadium. Those regions that are in phase 3 may decide if they also authorize attendance at stadiums in the same proportion.

Regarding basketball, where the play-off for the ACB title is currently being held, it has been announced that the limit of spectators will be a maximum of 1,000 people in the Con in phases 1 and 2, deciding the regions in phase 3 the attendance or not of the public in that same amount.

Decisions are made after appropriate consultations with both the Ministry of Health, LaLiga and the ACB itself.