Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved a plan for the Muirfield Village Golf Club to welcome at least some spectators in July for the Memorial tournament.

It would be the first PGA Tour event to be publicly accepted since March 13, when the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine announced the decision on Friday. Through Twitter, he commented that casinos, race tracks, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open their doors on June 19.

“In addition, we have received security plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to take place from July 13 to 19,” he wrote. “We are approving that plan.”

The PGA Tour will resume its campaign next week, through the Charles Schwab Challenge to be held in Fort Worth, Texas. Then, the RBC Heritage will take place at Hilton Head; the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit.

According to the tour leaders, none of those tournaments will have spectators.

The John Deere Classic represented the first tournament in which the possibility of having an audience was contemplated. However, the organizers decided to cancel it last week.

It was replaced by another tournament, which will also be held at Muirfield Village, but without spectators.

The organizers of the Memorial informed that they will give details of their plans later.

In a statement, they praised DeWine and his staff. They added that they will work with state, county and city authorities to use the tournament “as an example of how events can take place with the public and with the implementation of approved and accepted protocols.”

DeWine indicated that the Memorial, the parks and the casinos “have defined plans that reduce the number of spectators, contemplate disinfection and, in some cases, will make the circulation in their facilities go one way.”

“They have elaborate plans that we consider consistent with the need to protect the public,” added the governor on Twitter.