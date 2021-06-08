There will be no wedding: Liam Payne confirms his separation with model Maya Henry

The singer Liam payne, former member of One Direction, has confirmed this Monday his separation from the model Maya henry, with whom he promised to go through the altar less than a year ago, while acknowledging that he is not “very good” when it comes to cultivating romantic relationships.

The artist has been asked about it, and as a result of the rumors that have been spreading in the British press for days, in conversation with the entrepreneur and communicator Steven Bartlett, who has a podcast called ‘The Diary of a CEO’: “Yes, It’s true, I’m not very good with my relationships“, Has answered bluntly.

A posteriori, the British interpreter has wanted to openly express the disappointment he feels at his apparent inability to make his love stories, such as the one he had in the past with the mother of his son Bear, the also singer Cheryl Tweedy, work for a long time term. One of the reasons that could explain this dynamic, as he himself has assured, resides perhaps in an excess of improvisation and spontaneity on his part.

“I find it difficult to be alone at times, so I think I jump too quickly in my courtships. Now I need at least a minute to reflect, to evaluate myself ”, he explained with his usual sincerity.