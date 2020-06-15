Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) continues to impact different international events that brought together fans and creators. Now he did so by becoming primarily responsible for the cancellation of Star Wars Celebration.

Through a statement it was confirmed that Star Wars Celebration 2020 will not take place. As you can imagine, those responsible for the organization of the event cited coronavirus-related concerns as the main cause behind this decision.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of COVID-19 and after talking to state and local authorities about public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration by 2020, ”the statement said.

So Star Wars Celebration will now return until 2022. The next edition of this convention will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 18-21, 2022.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers / refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq – StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

What is Star Wars Celebration?

In case you don’t know, Star Wars Celebration is a convention that brings together Star Wars fans from all over the world. Enthusiasts for this saga have the opportunity to show their love for the franchise.

One of the reasons Star Wars Celebration is interesting to many is that news about the franchise is often shared here. Sometimes they are news related to the world of video games.

