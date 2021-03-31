There will be no public at the US Golf Open due to the coronavirus crisis

Related news

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced this Wednesday that there will be no spectators at the 120 US Open, one of the four ‘majors’ of the calendar and that will be played in September.

“Due to ongoing health and safety concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and in consultation with the state of New York, the USGA will host the 120th US Open from September 14-20 at the Winged Foot Golf Club. in Mamaroneck (New York) without spectators “, indicates the USGA. The tournament was to be played from June 18 to 21, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After months of consultation and scenario planning with state and local health officials, we have jointly decided that holding the US Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for everyone involved,” he says Mike davis, head of the USGA on the official website of the agency.

“We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them back to the future US Open,” he adds.

Other calendar tweaks

Due to the pandemic the British Open had to be definitively canceled in its 2020 edition and both the US Open and the PGA Championship and the Masters they were postponed. The PGA will be played from August 6 to 9 and the Masters, from November 12 to 15.

